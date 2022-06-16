Style News: Louis Vuitton x Nike pop-up, grooming gift ideas for Father's Day

Louis Vuitton and Nike collab on display in digital pop-up

For a free Father's Day activity this weekend, check out the Louis Vuitton and Nike "Air Force 1" by Virgil Abloh exhibition outside Ion Orchard, which runs until Sunday.

The fully digital showcase charts the creative dialogue between the two brands envisioned by the French maison's men's artistic director, the late Abloh, for the Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

The collaboration, which celebrates the iconic Nike Air Force 1's 40th birthday this year, is one of the final projects Abloh worked on before his death from cancer last November.

Take a peek into the 47 sneakers featuring the LV iconography he designed - displayed on digital screens and framed by cloud imagery characteristic of the designer's show sets. A central screen offers a glimpse into the savoir faire behind creating the sneakers in Louis Vuitton's workshop in Fiesso d'Artico, Italy.

Following the exhibition in New York, where some of the physical shoes were on show, Singapore is the only country in Asia to bring a part of the experience to the public.

If you want to treat your dad, nine of the 47 designs have been made into actual sneakers that will be up for sale in an online raffle this month. The details of the launch will be announced at a later date, but expect to pay up to $4,900 for a pair of these luxury kicks.

Info: Outdoor area at Level 1 Ion Orchard, until Sunday (10am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, 10am to 9pm on Thursday and Sunday). Admission is free

