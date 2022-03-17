Style News: Longchamp's new tea towel bag, sakura offerings from Mac and Bobbi Brown

Longchamp turns tea towels into bag

Fancy carrying a tote bag that can wipe up spills?

After its controversial Filet net shopping bag last year, French fashion house Longchamp wants to make the humble tea towel the next It bag.

A collaboration with fellow French brand Charvet, known for its fine French linen tea towels, the new Le Pliage Torchon white linen tote ($270) sports a vertical red-and-blue stripe border, and is finished with a flap, handle and shoulder strap in Longchamp's Russian leather.

Basically a giant tea towel, it can be put in a washing machine.

The tea-towel stripes also crop up elsewhere in Longchamp's Spring/Summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection - seen in crisp cotton pants, cotton poplin dresses, top-handle bags, high-top sneakers and a striped sun hat.

Info: The Longchamp x Charvet and Spring/Summer 2022 collection are available at Longchamp stores and their website

