Style News: La Prairie’s white caviar serum, new sunscreens for summer

La Prairie’s new white caviar-infused serum
Skin luminosity is a bottle of white caviar away. Swiss luxury brand La Prairie’s reformulated White Caviar Pearl Infusion serum is a pricey at $1,150, but it claims to give a firmer, more youthful-looking complexion and reduced discolouration, thanks to its proprietary illuminating ingredient, Lumidose.
The illuminating molecule is said to be the most potent inhibitor known of human tyrosinase, the enzyme responsible for the formation of melanin.
The new formula also contains the latest caviar ingredient extracted from caviar fragments – Swiss Golden Caviar Minerals, with minerals that are said to help activate antioxidant enzymes in the skin. These enzymes help fight oxidative stress that causes yellow, red and brown pigments.
For a full luxurious ritual, complement the serum with the White Caviar range’s Essence Extraordinaire treatment lotion ($690), Eye Extraordinaire ($950) and Creme Extraordinaire ($1,300) for boosted light reflection of the skin.
Info: Available at La Prairie counters, including at Metro Paragon and Takashimaya Department Store
Chantecaille launches gold-infused serum and facial
Bring on the luxury serums. The newest addition to skincare brand Chantecaille’s high-performance Gold Collection is the 24K Gold Serum Intense ($703), a recharging do-it-all serum crafted with gold.
The cocktail of good ingredients includes Gold Vitamin C (vitamin C bound to gold) to enhance the stability of the vitamin while boosting collagen; gold-bound peptides to reduce wrinkle depth; botanical sugars to reduce neck wrinkle volume; and night repair enzymes.
The packaging is luxe too. An automatic loading dropper means that with a simple twist of the cap, you get a precise dosage for a single-use application.
Before committing to a full bottle, you can try the serum while getting the new Gold Facial Treatment ($520 for 90 minutes) at the brand’s facial cabin at Tangs at Tang Plaza, where you will be pampered with other products in the Gold Collection.
Info: Available at Chantecaille counters. The facial is available at Level 1, Tangs at Tang Plaza, 310 Orchard Road
Havaianas and Ole Henriksen team up for summer
If the blazing weather was not obvious enough, summer is officially here. Footwear brand Havaianas and beauty brand Ole Henriksen have curated a collection of summer-ready footwear options.
From poppy yellow to punchy coral, choose from four of Havaianas’ best-selling styles in a zesty tropical palette. Prices range from $36 for the Havaianas Slim in Pixel Yellow to $64 for the girlish You St Tropez in Ceramic.
The collaboration celebrates Ole Henriksen’s first sunscreen, the Banana Bright Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 ($55), which combines zinc oxide, vitamin C and light-reflecting pigments to protect and illuminate the skin. Orange stem cells and fermented orange peel extract are said to nourish and refresh the skin.
Until June 30, customers who make a purchase at any Havaianas Singapore store will receive a 15 per cent off voucher on Ole Henriksen products that is valid in-stores or online at Sephora Singapore. Conversely, any purchase of a full-sized Ole Henriksen product at Sephora entitles you to receive a 15 per cent off Havaianas voucher.
Info: The products are available at the respective stores
New sunscreen innovations
If you are shopping for a new sunscreen, give these new launches a try.
Suncare leader Supergoop!’s popular Glowscreen SPF40 ($62) now comes in a pearly pink shade. The rosy new Dawn hue will work better for those who found the original champagne shade of the glowy tinted sunscreen a touch too yellow or dark. Wear it alone or as a dewy primer before make-up, as it brightens complexions without visible glitter.
For the lazy sunscreen applier, there is Biore’s new UV Aqua Rich Aqua Protect Mist ($22.10). Featuring a non-aerosol sunscreen spray, it dispenses UV protection evenly in a fine, water-like mist that does double duty of refreshing you in the heat.
The lightweight formula contains squalane to keep skin moisturised and leaves no white cast. With about 400 sprays a bottle, it is suitable for use on the body, hair and scalp. Plus, it makes for easy reapplication.
Info: Supergoop! is available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg. Biore is available at leading pharmacies, Don Don Donki, Lazada and Shopee