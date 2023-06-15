Style News: La Prairie’s white caviar serum, new sunscreens for summer

La Prairie’s new white caviar-infused serum

Skin luminosity is a bottle of white caviar away. Swiss luxury brand La Prairie’s reformulated White Caviar Pearl Infusion serum is a pricey at $1,150, but it claims to give a firmer, more youthful-looking complexion and reduced discolouration, thanks to its proprietary illuminating ingredient, Lumidose.

The illuminating molecule is said to be the most potent inhibitor known of human tyrosinase, the enzyme responsible for the formation of melanin.

The new formula also contains the latest caviar ingredient extracted from caviar fragments – Swiss Golden Caviar Minerals, with minerals that are said to help activate antioxidant enzymes in the skin. These enzymes help fight oxidative stress that causes yellow, red and brown pigments.