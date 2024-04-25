Style News: L’Oreal embarks on green science with NUS, Boutique Fairs returns

L’Oreal partners NUS to advance green sciences
At its recent inaugural Singapore Showcase event at Raffles Hotel on April 19, French cosmetics giant L’Oreal announced its strategic partnership with the National University of Singapore (NUS) to advance green sciences.
In their study of soil microbes, they hope to maximise agricultural productivity in a sustainable manner.
This endeavour will unlock insights into enhancing soil health, improving crop yield and reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers. It is said to have the potential to revolutionise the beauty industry by enhancing the quality and sustainability of ingredients used in the formulation of cosmetics and skincare products.
The 115-year-old company also unveiled prototypes for several beauty tech innovations at the showcase, in line with its focus on beauty that is sustainable, personalised and augmented by technology.
Notable prototypes include the AirLight Pro, a next-generation hair-drying tool that uses infrared-light technology and wind for fast hair drying without excessive heat, and Hapta, a handheld computerised make-up applicator.
Boutique Fairs’ The Spring Summer 2024 Edition
Seasonal shopping extravaganza Boutique Fairs is back, with more than 300 brands from Singapore and beyond. Among these are 80 newcomers representing a spectrum of countries from Colombia to Denmark.
These include American luxury resortwear Erika Pena – whose designs have been sported by singer Beyonce, actress Jessica Alba and reality-television star Kim Kardashian – as well as Filipino artisanal footwear brand Annie & Lori, which specialises in leather sandals.
Meanwhile, home-grown wellness brand The Salve Co is selling all-natural salves made from therapeutic-grade essential oils.
Shoppers can lend their support to community initiatives like the Fashion For Cancer (FFC), which is known for its runway shows featuring cancer survivors. The non-profit organisation has partnered local fashion label Graye to host a silent auction at the event.
Three local artists – Amionn, Chris Chew and Ron Cruz – have put their own spin on Graye’s Morph Sling bag using recycled fabrics and offcuts. These pieces will be up for public bidding online on Graye’s website (grayestudio.com) from April 25 to 28, with all proceeds going to FFC’s cause of aiding cancer research, treatment and patient care.
Now in its 22nd year, Boutique Fairs will run on April 26 and 27 from 10am to 8pm and on April 28 from 10am to 6pm at the F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard. A three-day unlimited entry ticket can be purchased for $6 at boutiquefairs.com.sg
Fashion For All’s open casting call
Models of all skin tones, body types, ages and genders are invited to participate in Fashion For All’s upcoming casting call at Design Orchard on May 1 from 11am to 3pm.
Held for the first time, Fashion For All is a month-long festival that celebrates diversity and creativity in Singapore’s fashion scene, presented by inclusive platform Pink Fest and held in collaboration with the Singapore Fashion Council.
It will launch with a fashion show on June 1, showcasing the eclectic creations of over 18 local designers, who have come up with inclusive collections that embrace every style and identity. Participating designers include fashion industry veterans Thomas Wee, Lai Chan and Marilyn Tan.
Beyond the runway, Fashion For All invites fashion enthusiasts, industry insiders and the community at large to partake in a series of interactive workshops and panel discussions.
For more information, go to pinkfest.sg/fashionforall
Narciso Rodriguez drops his-and-hers fragrances
American fashion designer Narciso Rodriguez has unveiled two scents under his eponymous fragrance line: Musc Nude and Vetiver Musc.
Crafted by perfumer Sonia Constant, Musc Nude (from $109 for 30ml) is a women’s fragrance with notes of pink peppercorn, white jasmine blossom and a heart of damask rose enveloped in soft woody accords, Indonesian patchouli and tonka bean absolute.
Meanwhile, men’s scent Vetiver Musc (from $107 for 50ml) has vibrant spicy top notes and an earthy heart, blending vetiver with its signature musk essence.
Musc Nude and Vetiver Musc are available at BHG Bugis, Metro Paragon, Metro Causeway Point, Takashimaya Department Store, Tangs at Tang Plaza, Tangs VivoCity and Sephora.
Henry Jacques releases Collection de l’Atelier 2023
French haute perfumery house Henry Jacques has launched a limited-edition Collection de l’Atelier 2023 ($14,220), comprising three distinctive 30ml fragrances.
Rose Soleil, Rose Tres Rose and Rose Azur are crafted from the spring 2023 harvest of HJ Rose de Mai absolute, cultivated on the brand’s estate in the South of France. The rose extracts exude a unique fragrance, with honeyed notes and a hint of spice.
Presented in a handcrafted chest, the Collection de L’Atelier is limited to 500 sets and will not be reissued, according to the house.
It is available at Parfums Henry Jacques’ boutique at L1-08A, Marina Bay Sands Hotel Tower 2, 1 Bayfront Avenue.