Style News: L’Oreal embarks on green science with NUS, Boutique Fairs returns

L’Oreal partners NUS to advance green sciences

At its recent inaugural Singapore Showcase event at Raffles Hotel on April 19, French cosmetics giant L’Oreal announced its strategic partnership with the National University of Singapore (NUS) to advance green sciences.

In their study of soil microbes, they hope to maximise agricultural productivity in a sustainable manner.

This endeavour will unlock insights into enhancing soil health, improving crop yield and reducing reliance on chemical fertilisers. It is said to have the potential to revolutionise the beauty industry by enhancing the quality and sustainability of ingredients used in the formulation of cosmetics and skincare products.

The 115-year-old company also unveiled prototypes for several beauty tech innovations at the showcase, in line with its focus on beauty that is sustainable, personalised and augmented by technology.

Notable prototypes include the AirLight Pro, a next-generation hair-drying tool that uses infrared-light technology and wind for fast hair drying without excessive heat, and Hapta, a handheld computerised make-up applicator.

