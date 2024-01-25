Style News: Klarra opens new boutique, French shoe brand Salomon lands in Singapore

Klarra opens new flagship

Home-grown womenswear brand Klarra, known for its feminine wardrobe staples, has a new home in Ion Orchard.

The new flagship boutique, which is bigger than its previous store in basement two, aims to be a haven for weary shoppers.

The 1,485 sq ft store is all curves and calm vibes. Earthy tones and textural wall finishes aim to evoke a cool, cave-like sanctuary, while light fixtures create the subtle glow of sunlight – way down in basement three.

Dedicated space has been carved out for rest areas, including a reading corner for kids, stocked with books curated by founder Beatrice Tan, a mother of three.

The blogshop model-turned-entrepreneur also has a store in Raffles City Shopping Centre, which opened in 2018.