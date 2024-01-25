Style News: Klarra opens new boutique, French shoe brand Salomon lands in Singapore

Klarra opens new flagship
Home-grown womenswear brand Klarra, known for its feminine wardrobe staples, has a new home in Ion Orchard.
The new flagship boutique, which is bigger than its previous store in basement two, aims to be a haven for weary shoppers.
The 1,485 sq ft store is all curves and calm vibes. Earthy tones and textural wall finishes aim to evoke a cool, cave-like sanctuary, while light fixtures create the subtle glow of sunlight – way down in basement three.
Dedicated space has been carved out for rest areas, including a reading corner for kids, stocked with books curated by founder Beatrice Tan, a mother of three.
The blogshop model-turned-entrepreneur also has a store in Raffles City Shopping Centre, which opened in 2018.
Shoppers can look forward to the widest selection here.
The store carries four lines: Klarra, the namesake line with signature designs such as puff-sleeved dresses; Klarra Mini, an everyday kidswear line and shoes; Klarra Co, a range of home living goods such as scented candles and ceramics; and Klarra Studios, its premium line of elevated essentials.
Stop by for chic staples in neutrals and seasonal brights introduced for Chinese New Year. Prices start at $39 for a top and $79 for a dress.
Info: Klarra Oasis in the City is located at B3-33 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn
Choo Yilin back with digital trunk show
In need of new jewels for the upcoming festivities? Singaporean jeweller Choo Yilin, known for her contemporary takes on jade, is reopening her website – which has been on hiatus on and off since November 2019 – for a three-day digital trunk show.
From Jan 26 to 28, chooyilin.com will showcase one-of-a-kind pieces with the theme Something Old, Something New. Look forward to 10 jade bangles crafted in Type A jadeite, 18K gold and diamonds, as well as custom-cut Type A Lavender Jade.
There will also be new ranges such as the Warisan Diadem collection, inspired by the lavish headpieces and fine jewellery worn by wealthy Peranakan families of the past.
Designed as modern-day crown jewels, the pieces feature Type A Ice Jade cabochons crafted with a halo of diamonds and set in dual-coloured 18K gold reminiscent of that age.
The digital trunk show is your chance to get your hands on coveted pieces from the designer, who started her jewellery brand in 2009.
She came out of hiatus in July 2022 to host her first digital trunk show. More than half the items – including her signature jade bangles, rings and necklaces – sold out in the first 10 minutes, with waitlists in the hundreds, she says.
She is officially back, but is open for sale only a few days a year. She aims to expand the label’s inspirations beyond Asian stories and motifs to include historically significant artefacts.
As such, for the first time, it will offer six antique jewellery pieces that are 60 to 140 years old. These were sourced from around the world and have been restored and reimagined by Choo.
The first two days of the trunk show are open only to Choo Yilin customers, with Jan 28 open to the public. Prices range from $1,988 to $30,000.
Info: From Jan 26 to 28 at chooyilin.com
French sports sneaker brand Salomon lands in Singapore
Sneakerheads will be jazzed to know that Salomon, a leader in performance footwear and outdoor sports equipment, has opened its first store in Singapore at Raffles City Shopping Centre.
The brand, born in Annecy in the French Alps, has its roots in skiing.
It began in 1947 as a maker of metal edges for skis, before progressing into making skis and ski boots. It later revolutionised the winter sports industry, keeping up with the times by incorporating boarding culture into the business when snowboards began taking off.
Salomon – which was acquired and owned by Adidas from 1997 to 2005 – was then able to tap the sporting giant’s expertise and develop shoes, which kick-started a new niche in making trail-running footwear. Then came hiking and walking shoes for the serious adventurer.
Over the years, the label was adopted by the fashion industry. The Salomon XT-6 ($299), initially designed for performance, has become a fashion favourite with collaborators such as Asian-American designer Sandy Liang and Chinese retailer Costs.
The Singapore boutique carries collections including S/LAB performance running items, designed for world-class athletes, and its popular Sportstyle collection.
One floor above, visitors can also check out an exhibition tracing the legacy of the brand, alongside the latest range of XT-6 styles and upcoming collaboration products.
Info: Salomon is located at 02-31 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road. The Salomon Trail to City Exhibition runs until Feb 14 at the Level 3 atrium.
Anothersole collaborates with Hello Kitty
Local footwear brand Anothersole has tapped Sanrio’s most famous character for its first collaboration.
It is Hello Kitty mania in this eight-piece capsule collection, which features beloved motifs, such as the iconic bow, worked into Anothersole’s Anytime Flats ($179.90), 247 Sneakers ($199.90), Anew Marshmallow Sandals ($109.90) and Anew Mini Bag ($105 to $125).
Go bold or subtle with two options in each style. The 247 Sneakers, for example, come in white with Hello Kitty’s face embossed across the shoe, and in a sparkly pink embellished with rhinestone bows and pink laces.
Info: Available at Anothersole stores, including B2-14A Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road, and sg.anothersole.com