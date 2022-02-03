Style News: Kiehl's collab with BT21, The Ordinary lands at Sephora

Kiehl's releases collection with BT21

BTS fans, take note. For the first time, American skincare brand Kiehl's is joining hands with Line Friends to release a collaboration featuring BT21 - the playful characters created by K-pop boy band BTS members.

Launching on Feb 3, The BTS Meets Kiehl's In New York City collection features the brand's best-selling Ultra Facial Cream, with a bottle-lid sticker of the individual BT21 characters.

For the 50ml size ($54), customers can choose their favourite character posing with a landmark or icon in New York City - where Kiehl's started as a pharmacy in 1851. The 125ml size ($101) features a graphic of all the characters.