Style News: K-style brand MLB opens largest store here, eco-friendly sandals and totes by Anothersole

MLB opens its largest store here
Fans of South Korean lifestyle fashion brand MLB can shop with glee at its second and biggest store now open at VivoCity.
The popular K-style brand was established under a franchise agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) and is best known for its varsity wear and wide selection of official baseball caps.
Distributed here by the Valiram Group, it debuted in Singapore at Mandarin Gallery in 2022.
At the 2,500 sq ft VivoCity store, merchandise is displayed alongside plush seating that doubles as Instagram-worthy photo spots.
Be spoilt for choice at the Cap Feature Wall, a highlight of the store which can display more than 100 caps (priced from $70 to $120) at once.
Don’t have a favourite team you support? There is also an extensive range of casual wear, T-shirts, jumpers, bags and footwear.
The new store also debuts the MLB Kids section in South-east Asia, which includes wardrobe essentials, trendy athleisure, as well as MLB’s Monogram and Varsity collections.
Prices start at $60 for bags and range from $80 to $260 for apparel.
Info: MLB is at 01-185 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk
Anothersole’s new eco-friendly launches
Home-grown footwear brand Anothersole is branching out once more from its signature lace-up flats.
The Anew Marshmallow Sandals ($79.90) are the brand’s first open-toed style, and are lightweight, cushioned sandals you can take on tropical holidays or wear casually to run errands in town.
Available in seven colours, the sandals feature a sturdy crossover upper band made from repurposed plastic bottles.
Also new is the Anew Tote Bag ($110), the largest version yet of its Anew line of bags, also made from recycled plastic bottles.
In eight colour-blocking styles, the handy tote fits a 13-inch laptop comfortably – and is great for those who like chucking their entire life into a bag.
Info: Available at Anothersole stores, including B2-14 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road and sg.anothersole.com
Maison Kitsune x Samsonite launch travel collection
Spruce up your luggage as you gear up for travel in 2024.
Luggage giant Samsonite has teamed up with French-Japanese lifestyle brand Maison Kitsune for a sleek capsule of travel accessories.
Designed for fashion-forward globetrotters, the collection features the signature Maison Kitsune Camo Fox print splashed across six styles in a palette of black and white. Samsonite’s compartments, which help with organising your packing, make it a functional collection too.
Upgrade your old check-in luggage with the Spinner 68 ($740), while shorter trips might call for the cabin-friendly Rolling Tote ($590).
For those who like to travel hands-free, there are two backpacks ($420 to $470) and a Sling Bag ($300) with multiple pockets and compartments.
Or pick the Crossbody ($250), a trendy camera bag for keeping your airport essentials close that also makes for a stylish sightseeing bag on your trip.
Info: Available at Samsonite stores and samsonite.com.sg
Take a bite out of Fossil’s Willy Wonka collab
Give a Roald Dahl fan a golden ticket-worthy gift this Christmas – with the new Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory x Fossil collection.
The American accessories brand partnered Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products in celebration of the release of holiday film Wonka, starring American-French actor Timothee Chalamet.
The collection is every bit as whimsical as one would expect. The stars of the collab are two intricate, hand-beaded bags – a scrumptious chocolate bar clutch ($449) and a fruit-adorned bag ($499) paying tribute to Willy Wonka’s lickable wallpaper.
Novelty watch fans will love the two limited-edition watches. The Wonka Bar Carraway ($399) is sleek yet playful, featuring a chocolate bar-inspired dial and silicone strap, while the limited-edition Raquel ($369) watch comes with a colourful fruit-pattern leather strap.
Both watches come cheekily presented in cases in the shape of Wonka chocolate bars, with an official certificate of authenticity designed to look just like your very own Golden Ticket.
If you are looking to surprise someone with jewellery, there is also a statement signet ring ($149) etched with a mini Golden Ticket, and jewellery pieces featuring the fruit-shaped crystals of the lickable wallpaper.
Info: Available at Fossil stores and fossilsg.com