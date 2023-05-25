Style News: Jonathan Van Ness’ JVN Hair range, French fragrance brand Une Nuit Nomade arrive in Singapore

JVN Hair lands in Singapore

Every day seems like a good hair day for Jonathan Van Ness, the grooming expert on the Netflix series Queer Eye (2018 to present). So it was hardly surprising when, in 2021, Van Ness announced his haircare line JVN Hair in the United States. And soon, it will be available in Singapore.

All its products feature hemisqualane, a lightweight, sugarcane-derived alternative to silicones that is said to nourish, combat frizz and safeguard colour.

Highlights of the range include the niacinamide-infused JVN Complete Instant Recovery Serum ($46), the nutrient-packed JVN Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil ($46) and the JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk ($46), which is formulated with cassia bark style polymer, peptides and orchid milk.

JVN Hair will be available in Sephora boutiques and via sephora.sg from June.

