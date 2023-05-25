Style News: Jonathan Van Ness’ JVN Hair range, French fragrance brand Une Nuit Nomade arrive in Singapore

JVN Hair lands in Singapore
Every day seems like a good hair day for Jonathan Van Ness, the grooming expert on the Netflix series Queer Eye (2018 to present). So it was hardly surprising when, in 2021, Van Ness announced his haircare line JVN Hair in the United States. And soon, it will be available in Singapore.
All its products feature hemisqualane, a lightweight, sugarcane-derived alternative to silicones that is said to nourish, combat frizz and safeguard colour.
Highlights of the range include the niacinamide-infused JVN Complete Instant Recovery Serum ($46), the nutrient-packed JVN Complete Pre-Wash Scalp Oil ($46) and the JVN Complete Blowout Styling Milk ($46), which is formulated with cassia bark style polymer, peptides and orchid milk.
JVN Hair will be available in Sephora boutiques and via sephora.sg from June.
Abara opens its first boutique
Abara has opened its first bricks-and-mortar boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.
Founded in 2021, the home-grown artisanal bag brand specialises in high-quality arm candy made from calf and lamb leathers as well as exotic skins.
Word is that it sources its leather from the same tannery that supplies high-quality exotic leather to the world’s leading fashion houses.
Abara’s spring/summer 2023 line-up features bright pops of colour and interesting shapes such as the Crescent Bag.
Under its bespoke creations, customers can choose their ideal proportions, colour, texture and hardware for their dream bag.
Its exotic skins have Cites certification, a stringent document designed to curb the international trade of endangered creatures.
Prices for Abara’s ready-to-wear line ranges from $119 for a cardholder to $918 for the Tr’Apeze handbag, while prices for bespoke creations cost upwards of $6,000.
French fragrance brand Une Nuit Nomade in Singapore
What does Bali smell like? What about Montauk or Oman? You can now take a whiff, thanks to French fragrance house Une Nuit Nomade, which recently made its debut in fragrance retailer Amaris, Singapore.
Inspired by travel to some of the world’s most exotic destinations, the brand was founded by former Universal Music directors Philippe Solas and Alexandra Cubizolles, blending their love of French elegance, storytelling and changing landscapes.
From the Bali-inspired Mr Vetiver to Jardins de Misfah, a scent that captures the fragrant alleyways of Oman, each fragrance has a compelling story.
The brand also recently launched Love At First Sight, a floral scent that evokes springtime in Johannesburg, when jacarandas and acacias are in full bloom.
Another new addition, Sugar Leather, draws inspiration from the sun-bleached deserts of Al Khaluf in Oman, with its spicy, exotic notes of cinnamon and leather.
Both Love At First Sight and Sugar Leather, as well as other Une Nuit Nomade fragrances, are available at Amaris Paragon, Amaris VivoCity and Amaris Jewel and on www.amarisbeauty.com. The fragrances are priced at $232 (100ml) and $63 (25ml). This mini version is available exclusively at Amaris Jewel.
Launch of cleanser with built-in brush
Home-grown skincare brand est.lab’s new ActivCalm Gentle Hydrating Cleansing Mousse comes with a built-in brush that is said to reach deep into the pores to clear out bacteria and excess sebum.
Foamy and weightless, this sulphate-free cleanser is infused with a plethora of skin-nourishing ingredients, including an antioxidant found in dried shiitake mushroom and seaweed called trehalose; the anti-inflammatory rose flower extract; and panthenol, or vitamin B5.
It effortlessly transforms into a dense cloud of micro bubbles upon contact with water to remove light make-up, sunscreen and impurities, without stripping the skin of its natural oils.
The ActivCalm Gentle Hydrating Cleansing Mousse with Deep Cleansing Brush Head ($56) is available at www.estlab.shop and Estetica Beauty Studios islandwide.