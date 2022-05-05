Style News: Jo Malone London's Mother's Day pop-up, Hana Tajima x Uniqlo returns

Jo Malone London pop-up for Mother's Day

In time for Mother's Day, Jo Malone London's latest pop-up showcases some of the brand's best-selling colognes in a lush green set-up. It is the first one for the British brand that allows customers to make purchases at the pop-up itself, since the pandemic.

Discover the brand's signature scent layering at the fragrance bar or shop from curated gift sets. If you are still scrambling for a gift, the Peony & Blush Suede scent has the right touch of feminine floral that mums will love, available in a range of products from hand lotion ($110) to colognes ($221).

Until May 8, enjoy a personalisation service on-site with every purchase, where a resident artist will provide gift box calligraphy or product engraving.

To check out the full range of scented offerings, head to Jo Malone London's boutique at B1-32, which features cosy corners and botanical decor

Info: The Jo Malone London pop-up is at Level 1 Atrium Ion Orchard until May 8.

