Style News: Jeweller Choo Yilin to hold digital trunk show, Lululemon's first hiking collection and new store

Local jeweller Choo Yilin to hold digital trunk show

By popular demand, Singaporean jeweller Choo Yilin is breaking her two-year hiatus to hold her first digital trunk show for her eponymous label.

Choo is known for her finely crafted jade pieces embellished with precious metals. She took a step back in November 2019 to strategise her next phase of growth, but is reopening her e-commerce site (chooyilin.com) for three days only in July to retail a small selection of her most requested designs.

From July 1 to 3, the trunk show will showcase fan favourite pieces that have been sold out for a long time. Available in limited quantities, they include five one-of-a-kind jade bangles crafted in 18-karat gold and featuring the brand's signature Type A jadeite and diamonds; as well as the Peranakan Lace collection characterised by colour-blocked gemstones in a filigree motif.

You can also snap up earrings, rings and necklaces. Prices range from US$1,400 (S$1,947) to US$26,800. Sneak previews of what will be available are on the brand's Instagram page(@chooyilin).

Choo Yilin customers get first dibs on the first two days, when the site goes live at 10am, after which the public can access the trunk show on July 3.

This digital presentation comes on the heels of a successful three-day physical trunk show by the brand late last year, which resulted in a waitlist of more than 500 Singapore-based clients, says Choo.

"Our community is incredibly important to us and we try to accommodate their requests, resources permitting."

Info: The digitial trunk show takes place from July 1 to 3 at the Choo Yilin website

Lululemon debuts hiking collection and new store