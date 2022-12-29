Style News: Japanese bridal jewellery label I-Primo, Korean beauty brand Asis-Tobe launch in S’pore

Bringing the bling
Renowned Japanese bridal jewellery brand I-Primo has opened its first South-east Asia flagship store in Singapore.
The store at Ion Orchard carries more than 200 ring designs, including engagement rings inspired by stars and zodiac signs as well as the Suwaha series of vintage-style wedding bands.
The brand specialises in platinum rings, but custom rings are also available. Pick from a range of materials, colours, designs and settings, or have a chat with one of the in-store consultants.
Other services include free lifetime size alteration service, free repairs for a year, complimentary flower bouquet gifts, and a dedicated proposal concierge who will help plan and stage your dream proposal.
Info: I-Primo’s flagship store is at B1-33 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.
Ultra savvy
No pain, no gain? This proverb does not apply with skincare and bodycare centre BMF’s new non-invasive face and body treatment.
The United States Food and Drug Administration-approved CFU Ultima uses high intensity focused ultrasound (Hifu) technology to target certain areas.
It differs from traditional Hifu because it is said to penetrate deeper within the tissue of the body to obliterate fat cells, resulting in faster results and fewer sessions. It is also supposed to help with acne scars and skin rejuvenation.
There is no recovery time, compared with more invasive fat-loss treatments. The ideal candidate, however, should have at least a normal weight condition with a body mass index below 30 and at least 3cm of fat to benefit from the treatment.
Info: The treatment is priced from $466 a session and there is a 10 per cent discount for first-time users. It is available at BMF outlets, including Marina Square and nex.
Saving face
Yet another Korean beauty brand has landed in Singapore.
Asis-Tobe – the name is a play on the words “assisting to become” – was established in 2016 with four skincare products and has grown into an international brand with pharmaceutical-grade skincare and cosmetic offerings.
Whether it is its Green Tea Moisture Sunblock ($59), which contains green tea extract from Jeju, or Rose Infusion Cream Jar ($78) with its highly concentrated rose oil and niacinamide, the brand prides itself on hypoallergenic products, using only ingredients suitable for the most sensitive of skin.
There is also a baby range, which is formulated with fully vegan ingredients, and is said to be safe and gentle enough for both mothers and their bubs.
Info: Asis-Tobe is available at Tangs, Watsons, Robinsons, BHG, KrisShop, Shopee, Lazada and Allura Mall.