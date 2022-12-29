Style News: Japanese bridal jewellery label I-Primo, Korean beauty brand Asis-Tobe launch in S’pore

Bringing the bling

Renowned Japanese bridal jewellery brand I-Primo has opened its first South-east Asia flagship store in Singapore.

The store at Ion Orchard carries more than 200 ring designs, including engagement rings inspired by stars and zodiac signs as well as the Suwaha series of vintage-style wedding bands.

The brand specialises in platinum rings, but custom rings are also available. Pick from a range of materials, colours, designs and settings, or have a chat with one of the in-store consultants.

Other services include free lifetime size alteration service, free repairs for a year, complimentary flower bouquet gifts, and a dedicated proposal concierge who will help plan and stage your dream proposal.

Info: I-Primo’s flagship store is at B1-33 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.

