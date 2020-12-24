Style News: Holiday releases from Nars, Burberry, Baobab Collections and Emery & Co.

Golden holiday collections from Burberry Beauty and Nars



The Essentials Glow Palette and Festive Gold Collection Liquid Lip Velvets from Burberry. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF BURBERRY



Gold seems to be all the rage for beauty collections this year.

Newly released for the holidays is Burberry's Festive Gold 2020 make-up collection. The range, featuring limited-edition gold packaging, includes two new Liquid Lip Velvet ($48) lipsticks in Festive Red and Russet and the new Burberry Ultimate Lift mascara ($54).

Also new is the Essentials Glow Palette ($132), a three-in-one face palette of cream and powder formulas to sculpt, colour and highlight the complexion. The palette is available in 01 Fair to Light Medium and 02 Medium to Dark.

Nars, too, has debuted a make-up collection dipped in gold for the festive season. The French brand's Holiday 2020 collection includes cult classic products and new value sets. The star of the collection is the VIP Audacious Lipstick ($46) in five bestselling shades - Barbara, Anita, Audrey, Mona and Rita - in limited-edition gold tubes.



Nars' Holiday 2020 VIP Audacious Lipsticks and the Mini Laguna Lip And Bronzer Duo. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF NARS



If you are in need of belated stocking stuffers, there are perfectly packaged sets of mini bestsellers - such as the Mini Laguna Lip and Bronzer Duo ($36) in a golden bauble, and a cracker gift box containing a mini Orgasm blush and lip balm ($36).

Info: Burberry's Festive Gold 2020 collection is available at BHG Bugis Junction and on burberry.com. Nars Holiday 2020 is available at all Nars boutiques and zalora.sg

Light up your home with luxury Baobab candles



Baobab Collection's Foty Scented Candles. PHOTO: COURTESY OF BAOBAB COLLECTION



Add a touch of luxury to your living space with the new holiday collection from scented candle and diffuser brand Baobab Collection.

Part of its Autumn/Winter releases, The High Society collection comprises three new candles named after protagonists from literature - (Jay) Gatsby from The Great Gatsby; Louise (de Renal) from The Red and The Black; and (Charles) Swann from Swann's Way - in hand-blown glass holders. Each is available in four sizes and is priced from $210 to $1200.

Another limited-edition winter candle named Foty ($210 to $1,200) - perfumed with cinnamon, amber and cashmere wood - comes in a red raffia sleeve hand-crocheted by a cooperative of Malagasy women in Madagascar.

Info: Available at Flaming Queen stores including Mandarin Gallery, and flaming-queen.com

New nail wrap brand collaborates with local creatives



Emery & Co. x Project Klei bundle. PHOTO: COURTESY OF EMERY & CO.



The newest brand to join the growing nail wrap or nail sticker market, Emery & Co. has collaborated with fellow Singaporean indie brands to launch exclusive designs and matching merchandise.

You can pick up a clay earrings bundle from Project Klei, textile necklaces from Muta.wear, clutch bags from Bags 2 Basics, adhesive lashes from Halona and more earring bundles from Hazymomo. Bundles start from $28.80, and each bundle comes with a set of nail wraps co-designed by Emery & Co. and the corresponding brand.

Emery & Co. was created by creative agency partners Veronica Chau and Alvin Tan in their spare time during the circuit breaker. They work exclusively with local designers to create hand-drawn illustrations and graphics.

Individual nail wraps are priced at $14.90, and the brand also retails a Petite line for children.

Info: Emery & Co. is available at Design Orchard, krisshop.com and emeryco.com. The Christmas collaborations are exclusively available at emeryco.com

Local fashion photographer Hidhir Badaruddin wins Getty Images grant



Singaporean photographer Hidhir Badaruddin. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HIDHIR BADARUDDIN



Singaporean photographer Hidhir Badaruddin, 25, has become the first Singaporean to win Getty Images' latest Creative Bursary grant - and the top prize, no less.

He bagged a grant of US$10,000, as one of three young creatives from around the world, beating 250 applicants worldwide.



Hidhir Badaruddin's photo series "Younglawa" earned him Getty Images' latest Creative Bursary grant. PHOTO: COURTESY OF HIDHIR BADARUDDIN



The London-based photographer is a recent graduate from the London College of Fashion. He was awarded for his photo series 'Younglawa', which explores his vision for a new generation of Asian Masculinity.

"With my photo series entitled 'Younglawa,' a play on words between English and Malay which translates to '(someone) that is beautiful' or 'the beautiful', I hope to portray my vision for a new generation of Asian masculinity," Mr Hidhir said in a press release.

"I hope to challenge the stereotype of the Asian male and celebrate their youth, tenderness and soul. I want the world to know how diverse and multifaceted Asian men can be, celebrating all shades and sexualities."

This year's bursary, titled Definition Future, seeks to provide emerging creatives with the financial freedom and mentorship to explore what complexities the future may hold, through the lens of creative visual storytelling.