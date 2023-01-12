Style news: Hermes takes MetaBirkins to court, new e-commerce store Smthgood launches

Hermes sues MetaBirkin artist

Hermes will be taking Mason Rothschild to court for his MetaBirkins later in January. The Los Angeles-based digital artist has been credited for democratising the Birkin – one of the world’s most coveted It bags – by creating 100 versions of MetaBirkins in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in 2022.

The project, dubbed “Not your mother’s Birkin”, turned out to be a huge success, and it was reported that some of the virtual bags were resold for more than actual Hermes bags – fans apparently dropped as much as $61,260 on one bag – spurring knock-off MetaBirkins. But prices for the MetaBirkin have dropped since Hermes filed its lawsuit in early 2023.

Rothschild, in his defence, has argued that the MetaBirkin was an art project.

While this is not the first legal wrangle involving fashion NFTs – sportswear giant Nike recently filed a lawsuit against sneaker resale platform StockX over its use of the Nike logo in its NFTs – all eyes will be on the Hermes’ court case, which is scheduled for Jan 31. Experts say it could set a legal precedent for NFTs in the near future.

