Style news: Hermes takes MetaBirkins to court, new e-commerce store Smthgood launches

Hermes sues MetaBirkin artist
Hermes will be taking Mason Rothschild to court for his MetaBirkins later in January. The Los Angeles-based digital artist has been credited for democratising the Birkin – one of the world’s most coveted It bags – by creating 100 versions of MetaBirkins in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in 2022.
The project, dubbed “Not your mother’s Birkin”, turned out to be a huge success, and it was reported that some of the virtual bags were resold for more than actual Hermes bags – fans apparently dropped as much as $61,260 on one bag – spurring knock-off MetaBirkins. But prices for the MetaBirkin have dropped since Hermes filed its lawsuit in early 2023.
Rothschild, in his defence, has argued that the MetaBirkin was an art project.
While this is not the first legal wrangle involving fashion NFTs – sportswear giant Nike recently filed a lawsuit against sneaker resale platform StockX over its use of the Nike logo in its NFTs – all eyes will be on the Hermes’ court case, which is scheduled for Jan 31. Experts say it could set a legal precedent for NFTs in the near future.
Smthgood combines virtual styling with sustainable labels
Does your New Year’s resolution involve looking good and doing good for the earth? New profit-for-purpose e-commerce platform Smthgood allows you to do both.
Launched on Jan 6, this home-grown platform combines virtual styling with sustainable fashion labels from Asia. Expect to see brands like Thai eco-design company Thamon, which creates fashion accessories from leaves and leather alternative materials, as well as Singapore sustainable activewear label Outfyt.
“The decision to create Smthgood came after we saw that consumer behaviour continues to shift from a purely transactional experience towards one that is led by purpose, discovery, inspiration and personalisation,” says Smthgood founding director Tony Tan.
But here is what makes it special – users of the app can put together shoppable lookbooks and earn cashbacks and rewards if someone buys an item from their lookbooks.
Smthgood is also working with Carbon Trade Exchange – a digital carbon-offsetting exchange platform – and has made a commitment to purchasing 1,000 carbon credits annually, an equivalent of 47,619 trees being planted.
Info: Till Jan 31, Smthgood is offering 15 per cent off and double points on your first purchase. Download the Smthgood app at www.smthgoodco.com
Tommy Hilfiger launches Miffy capsule
The Year of the Rabbit is just around the corner and a number of fashion brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, have launched designs dedicated to the little thumper.
The rabbit represents optimism, wit and luck in the Chinese zodiac, and the American fashion label’s new Tommy x Miffy capsule collection is big on cheer. Miffy is a fictional character dreamt up by Dutch artist Dick Bruna in 1955 for a series of picture books. She has since become a pop-culture icon, appearing not just on television, but also on merchandise.
Priced from $229 to $559, the collection features men’s, women’s and kid’s sportswear and accessories adorned with Miffy emblems. Each piece is rendered in the house’s iconic colours of red and blue.
Info: The collection is available at Tommy Hilfiger’s outlets at B1-26 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn; 01-38 Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Road; and 02-35 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road.