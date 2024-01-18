Style News: Haircare brand Amika launches, La Prairie drops advanced anti-ageing mask

American haircare brand Amika lands in Singapore
Popular Brooklyn-based haircare brand Amika, launched in 2007, is finally here.
The brand is known for its Perk Up Dry Shampoo ($24), a talc-free option which gives hair a freshly washed look by reducing oil and odour. It one of the best-selling dry shampoos in the United States in 2022.
Other bestsellers include Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask ($52), Wizard Silicone-Free Detangling Primer ($46) and Normcore Signature Shampoo ($37). Each product is infused with sea buckthorn, a medicinal plant that is rich in antioxidants.
Amika’s packaging is 100 per cent recyclable, and its B-corp label signifies that the brand not only prioritises profit, but also places an emphasis on social and environmental responsibilities.
Luxury Swiss skincare brand La Prairie has launched an advanced anti-ageing treatment, Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation Mask, which promises to deliver visible results after just one application.
Formulated to empower and reactivate the skin’s natural rejuvenating capacity, it uses a patented Macro-Infusion Technology, which claims to enable active ingredients to penetrate into the skin without the use of needles.
The two-step treatment involves invigorating the skin with high molecular weight hyaluronic acid and collagen, before applying a cream to seal in these ingredients.
The mask also contains two key ingredients exclusive to the brand’s skincare products – Platinum Multi-Peptide and Exclusive Cellular Complex, a proprietary anti-ageing blend.
The Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation Mask is priced at $2,590 for 12 vials of Ultra-Potent Concentrate and a 20 ml tub of Ultra-Sensorial Cream. It is available at La Prairie Orchard.
The Body Shop goes totally vegan
The Body Shop is officially 100 per cent vegan as of last week.
It is the world’s first global beauty brand to achieve 100 per cent vegan product formulations across all ranges, including skincare, bodycare, haircare, make-up and fragrance. The certification, awarded by British charity organisation The Vegan Society, was achieved through the validation of more than 4,000 ingredients across 1,000 products.
To celebrate, The Body Shop has launched the Yes! Another Vegan campaign, playfully acknowledging the anticipated eye rolls that often accompany discussions about veganism.
The Body Shop products are available at its stores on shopping platforms Lazada and Shopee, and The Body Shop stores.
Baby G’s Hello Kitty collection
Hello Kitty is turning 50 in 2024.
To celebrate this milestone, Japanese electronics company Casio Computer has released the newest addition to its family of Baby-G shock-resistant watches, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2024.
Taking inspiration from the classic BGD-565 – the first Baby-G model on the market – the new watch is given a red, white and blue colour scheme. The iconic cartoon character adorns the band, which is made from bio-based resin. Flip the light switch and watch Hello Kitty’s eyes, nose and whiskers come to life on the LED backlight on the dial.
The collaboration timepiece is priced at $179 and is available at G-Shock retailers and online at str.sg/AyU4
New Calvin Klein ad sparks controversy
It looks like the recent Calvin Klein advertisement campaign featuring American actor Jeremy Allen White is not the only thing that got the Internet buzzing over his buff bare body.
Last week, another advertisement featuring British musician FKA twigs by the American fashion brand set tongues a-wagging.
Banned by Britain’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) for perceived sexual objectification, the image depicts the star in a denim shirt, revealing part of her body, accompanied by the words “Calvins or nothing”.
FKA twigs criticised the ASA for double standards on Instagram, garnering support from other female performers.
Calvin Klein’s history of sexually suggestive ads includes a 1995 incident, which provoked outrage among parents and child welfare authorities. The ad, which featured young models in provocative poses, sparked an investigation by the United States’ Department of Justice.