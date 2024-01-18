Style News: Haircare brand Amika launches, La Prairie drops advanced anti-ageing mask

American haircare brand Amika lands in Singapore

Popular Brooklyn-based haircare brand Amika, launched in 2007, is finally here.

The brand is known for its Perk Up Dry Shampoo ($24), a talc-free option which gives hair a freshly washed look by reducing oil and odour. It one of the best-selling dry shampoos in the United States in 2022.

Other bestsellers include Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask ($52), Wizard Silicone-Free Detangling Primer ($46) and Normcore Signature Shampoo ($37). Each product is infused with sea buckthorn, a medicinal plant that is rich in antioxidants.

Amika’s packaging is 100 per cent recyclable, and its B-corp label signifies that the brand not only prioritises profit, but also places an emphasis on social and environmental responsibilities.