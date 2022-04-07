Style News: Guerlain's first pop-up in S'pore, Uniqlo empowers women

Guerlain's first beauty pop-up in Singapore opens

Guerlain, previously available only at selected Sephora stores and department stores, has opened its first Singapore store at Ion Orchard - a 940 sq ft pop-up inspired by the bee, a symbol of the house.

The Bee Garden Boutique is the French cosmetics house's first in the region and brings together the three axes of the brand - skincare, make-up and fragrance.

Browse Abeille Royale, the skincare line that infuses honey into its products, or the many lip products including the Kiss Kiss range.

For fragrance, there is the Aqua Allegoria Eau de Toilette collection ($175 for 125ml) of fresh, floral scents. And exclusive to the Ion Orchard store is the haute parfumerie range, L'Art & La Matiere.

The prestige line of olfactory creations are a step above in presentation and ingredients used, and come with prices to match ($520 for 100ml and $760 for 200ml).

With purchase of a L'Art & La Matiere product, you receive complimentary customisation of the plate, cord and engraving on the bottle.

Customers can book one-on-one skincare consultations with the store's beauty consultants, as well as a makeover with Guerlain's in-house make-up artist.

From May, the store will also provide personalised engravings on its products.

Info: The store is at B2-32 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn.

