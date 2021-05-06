Style News: Gucci's new beauty lipstick formula, Blum & Co upcycles deadstock clothing

New Gucci beauty lipstick formula

The hydrating glossy lip trend remains strong.

Tossing its hat into the ring is Gucci Beauty, which introduces the Rouge De Beaute Brillant ($53), a high-shine hybrid lipstick with the lip-caring properties of a balm.

Available in 15 shades, it is packed with a hydrating formula of black rose oil, peony oil, jojoba seed oil, fruit butters and hyaluronic acid that is said to leave lips feeling moisturised for up to 24 hours.

Designed by Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele, the lipstick's sleek gold tube and packaging inspired by vintage brooches make it easy on the eyes too.

Info: Available at Gucci Beauty counters, Sephora stores and this link

Blum & Co upcycles department store deadstock



Blum & Co's Two Tone Ribbed Asymmetric Dress (left) and Leopard Print Wrap Dress. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF BLUM & CO



Refresh your wardrobe with pieces that help the environment.

Local fashion label Blum & Co has launched Go Green, a collection of dresses ($69 to $139) redesigned from deadstock apparel.

The fabrics came from retailers in the United States whose apparel were ordered but unfulfilled, due to department store closures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. They were then redesigned by local seamstresses for Blum & Co.

To encourage shoppers to reduce fabric waste and have a sustainable wardrobe, the brand is offering alteration services for apparel from other brands at $8.

Until May 14, shoppers can also trade in their pre-loved clothing at Blum & Co stores in exchange for up to two new blouses worth $80.

The pre-loved items will be recycled and given to the community via an outreach programme in the later half of the year.

Info: Available at Blum & Co outlets, including Raffles City Shopping Centre, and this link

Glowfully's new serum



The Deep Sea Glow Serum aims to provide deep hydration to the skin with a lightweight texture. PHOTO: COURTESY OF GLOWFULLY



Local skincare label Glowfully has added its first serum to its offerings. The Deep Sea Glow Serum ($63) aims to provide deep hydration to the skin with a lightweight texture suitable for Singapore's climate.

It is so named for the marine-derived ingredients in its formula. The star ingredients are velvet horn, a species of green seaweed that boosts moisture; antarcticine, a marine ingredient from the glaciers in Antarctica known for its anti-ageing and collagen regeneration properties; and snow fungus, which has hydrating properties.

As with the clean beauty brand's other products, the serum is free of chemicals, such as parabens, sulfates and formaldehyde, and is suitable for sensitive skin.

Info: Available at this link

The History of Whoo reformulates signature anti-ageing range



The signature range has been updated to have lighter and more refreshing textures. PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE HISTORY OF WHOO



Fifteen years after it was first launched, luxury South Korean skincare brand The History of Whoo has reformulated its anti-ageing range GongJinHyang: Soo.

The signature range has been updated to have lighter and more refreshing textures.

Formulas now include a new key ingredient - Yeonhwa SaengGiDan, or the lotus seed core and flower - which has antioxidant properties and is said to restore skin damaged from ultraviolet radiation.

Two new products - the Intensive Hydrating Cream ($132) and Vital Hydrating Cleansing Water ($56) - also join the range.

The brand, owned by LG Household and Health Care, was started in 2003, on commission by the South Korean government to create a luxury skincare brand that embodies Korean traditions and heritage. Its products are said to reinterpret traditional beauty formulas used by empresses from the royal courts.

Info: Available at The History of Whoo counters