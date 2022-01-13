Style News: Gucci Tiger pop-up, Sharon Au and Akinn collab, new look for Dior, shop Watsons on Amazon

Gucci Tiger pop-up roars into Paragon

Italian luxury house Gucci is kicking off the Year of the Tiger with a show-stopping pop-up at Paragon Shopping Centre.

Giant leaves outlined by LED lights form a canopy over this forest-like space, which houses a new festive collection of ready-to-wear and accessories.

The tiger is no stranger to Gucci. It is a mainstay of creative director Alessandro Michele's collections, and was notably in an archival design by Italian artist and illustrator Vittorio Accornero in the late 1960s.

This year, a reinterpretation of the archival design depicts the beast against greenery and flowers in a pastel palette - splashed across caps, shoes and signature bag styles. Tiger motifs appear elsewhere in the collection - in patch form and embroidery on jackets, jeans and knitwear - and along with Gucci's interlocking G motif, multicolour monogram or iconic web stripe.

Prices range from $350 to $4,650 for bags and accessories, and $870 to $5,560 for ready-to-wear. The pop-up runs until Feb 15 or while stocks last.

Info: Level 1 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road

