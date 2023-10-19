Style News: Grown Alchemist launches in Singapore, Lazada’s new AI-powered beauty app

Grown Alchemist debuts in Singapore
Cult beauty brand Grown Alchemist has officially hit stores in Singapore.
Co-founded by Melbourne-based brothers Jeremy and Keston Muijs in 2008, the brand is known for its botanical formulations and clean beauty ethos. It has since received The Butterfly Mark, the luxury industry’s leading sustainability certification, and was acquired by French cosmetics company L’Occitane Group in 2022.
Over the last decade, Grown Alchemist’s research into the biology of skin has led to the development of four product ranges – Cleanse, Renew, Activate and Plus+.
Standout products include the Instant Smoothing Serum ($76), which contains plant-derived hyaluronan molecules to plump and smooth skin, as well as the Regenerating Gel Mask ($75), which is formulated with rambutan, pomegranate, echinacea and green tea to hydrate and even out the complexion.
Grown Alchemist products are available exclusively at Sephora Ion Orchard and online at sephora.sg
Lazada unveils new AI-powered skin condition detector
LazBeauty, a one-stop beauty destination by e-commerce platform Lazada, has launched a new tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR).
The Skin Test technology, which can be found under the My Beauty Profile page, has an AR Skin Analyzer Tool that is accessible to LazBeauty users. The tool uses AI to scan the user’s face and detect the skin condition. It will then recommend skin solutions and relevant products.
Alternatively, LazBeauty Club members can create a personal beauty profile by manually inputting details such as their skin type and concerns into the My Beauty Profile to get a list of recommended solutions.
Go to bit.ly/45CkN1o
KVD Beauty’s Halloween pop-up in Zouk
KVD Beauty will be having a spooky pop-up at Zouk and Capital, in conjunction with the local nightclubs’ Halloween event, A Night To Die For, on Oct 27 and 28.
From 10pm to 4am, guests are invited to solve three murder mysteries in the nightclubs by uncovering hidden clues. Those who succeed in unravelling the puzzle will stand a chance to win prizes, such as a bottle of Moet & Chandon champagne or a night’s stay in four-star hotel Park Regis Singapore.
Featured DJs for the nights include DJ Blink, a well-known figure in Kuala Lumpur’s nightlife scene, and DJ Hong, who has performed in iconic venues across the globe, from Ibiza to Tokyo.
At the pop-up, guests can check out the vegan make-up brand’s Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick ($35) – a long-lasting, transfer-resistant formula with eight matt shades named after poisonous plants and bizarre blooms, such as Dragon Bones, Wolfsbane and Medusa’s Head.
Tickets cost $40 (inclusive of two drinks) and $20 (entry only) for women; $50 (inclusive of two drinks) and $25 (entry only) for men. The all-access pass ($75) allows guests entry into Zouk, Phuture and Capital, as well as expedited entry and private access to the Sky Bar.
The first 100 guests to attend the event from 10pm on both dates will receive a swag bag, which includes a KVD Beauty lipstick and a Sephora make-up voucher, among other things. The event is strictly for attendees aged 21 and above for women and 23 and above for men.
For more information and tickets, go to ticketing.zoukclub.com
Puma drops new shoes
Sportswear giant Puma has launched a new footwear range in four colourways that are available only in Asia.
Taking cues from Puma’s iconic running collection of the early 2000s, the Teveris Nitro is an ultralight sneaker boasting a sporty design and superior cushioning.
Priced at $179, it is available on Puma.com and at Puma stores, Limited Edt, Foot Locker, Zalora and Lazada.
With every purchase of the shoes, worn by K-pop girl group IVE in Puma’s latest campaign as its ambassadors for the Asia-Pacific region, consumers will receive a set of six Puma x IVE autographed photo cards, which features individual selfies and signatures from all six members.
YSL Beauty launches new and improved foundation
YSL Beauty has given its Le Cushion Encre de Peau a makeover.
The French beauty brand’s best-selling foundation now comes with an upgraded formula and packaging. New ingredients in the foundation include jasmine flower extract, niacinamide and polyglutamic acid (which can hold five times more water than hyaluronic acid).
This updated foundation with 94 per cent ingredients of natural origin promises to do more than just provide long-lasting coverage – it also protects and moisturises skin.
While the product maintains its iconic packaging, it now comes in a slimmer compact with a magnetic opening.
The YSL Beauty Le Cushion Encre de Peau retails for $108 and is available at YSL Beauty stores and counters, and online at yslbeauty.com.sg