Style News: Grown Alchemist launches in Singapore, Lazada’s new AI-powered beauty app

Grown Alchemist debuts in Singapore



Cult beauty brand Grown Alchemist has officially hit stores in Singapore.

Co-founded by Melbourne-based brothers Jeremy and Keston Muijs in 2008, the brand is known for its botanical formulations and clean beauty ethos. It has since received The Butterfly Mark, the luxury industry’s leading sustainability certification, and was acquired by French cosmetics company L’Occitane Group in 2022.

Over the last decade, Grown Alchemist’s research into the biology of skin has led to the development of four product ranges – Cleanse, Renew, Activate and Plus+.

Standout products include the Instant Smoothing Serum ($76), which contains plant-derived hyaluronan molecules to plump and smooth skin, as well as the Regenerating Gel Mask ($75), which is formulated with rambutan, pomegranate, echinacea and green tea to hydrate and even out the complexion.

Grown Alchemist products are available exclusively at Sephora Ion Orchard and online at sephora.sg

Lazada unveils new AI-powered skin condition detector