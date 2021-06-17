Style News: Gift ideas for dad, Nafa students' works on show

Nafa's graduating fashion students on show

Support young local talent at Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' (Nafa) graduating exhibition, The Grad Expectations 2021. Presented in both physical and digital formats, the showcase features more than 700 works created by about 650 graduating students from the School of Art & Design.

Fashion enthusiasts can check out works by the school's fashion studies graduates at Nafa Campus 1 and 2 in Bencoolen Street and art gallery Objectifs at 155 Middle Road.

Collections on display include Anadier Ong's The Marketplace, inspired by the bustling markets of Singapore; Ow Ze Fei's Mother's Bento, based on Japanese bento culture and inspired by the designer's relationship with her mother; and Angel Aurellya Terrapatries' When I Was, which draws on the dynamics of one's upbringing during childhood.

Visitors can further explore each designer's creative process at the website.

Info: The Grad Expectations 2021 runs till Sunday (June 20)

Shop Mr Malone edit for spiffy dads



PHOTOS: COURTESY OF JO MALONE LONDON



Looking for a last-minute gift for Father's Day? A fail-safe cologne should do the trick. Jo Malone London has curated Mr Malone - a men's edit of its signature colognes, easy grooming essentials, home fragrances and gift ideas.

Pick up popular scents such as spicy Amber & Lavender ($110 to $215) or Cypress & Grapevine from the darker Cologne Intense ($196 to $280) range.

For a gift for non-cologne users, there are daily essentials, including the Jo Malone London Cologne Intense Exfoliating Shower Gel ($75) and Body & Hand Wash ($75).

Info: Available at Jo Malone London boutiques and Jo Malone website

Gillette launches heated razor in Singapore



PHOTO: COURTESY OF GILLETTE



For the dad whose grooming tastes are more functional, surprise him with this new hi-tech launch from Gillette.

Developed by the American personal-care brand's premium division GilletteLabs, the Heated Razor ($299) is billed as the "world's first heated shaving product" meant to emulate the soothing pleasure of a hot towel shave.

Equipped with novel features such as a stainless-steel warming bar to distribute heat evenly during a shave, adjustable temperature levels and intelligent heat sensors for overheat protection, this nifty tool is for the sophisticated groomer.

It is also waterproof and comes with a wireless magnetic charging dock that is as sleek as it is functional.

The product was first unveiled in 2018 in limited quantities and launched in Singapore last month.

Info: Available on Shopee

Kiehl's launches virtual beauty festival



PHOTO: COURTESY OF KIEHL'S



In line with its 170th-anniversary celebrations this year, beauty brand Kiehl's has launched the Future Made Better Festival.

The digital green event for beauty lovers kicked off on Monday (June 14) and runs till July 14.

Visitors can experience interactive virtual stations and stand to win prizes. Learn about the rich history behind Kiehl's, founded in 1851 as an apothecary in New York City, or compete with friends to grow a virtual calendula plant (a key ingredient in signature Kiehl's products).

Complete the virtual festival experience and snag a chance at the Spin The Wheel game to win prizes from Kiehl's and event partners

The brand is also aiming to collect and recycle 100,000 empties during the month-long event and will reward the top recyclers for their efforts.

Choi Si-won, a member of popular South Korean boy band Super Junior, will host a 30-minute live stream on Kiehl's Facebook and Instagram pages at 8pm on Thursday (June 17). He will take questions from fans, give away signed Kiehl's products and discuss how to contribute to a "future made better".

Info: Future Made Better Festival website