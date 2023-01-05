Style News: Gentle Monster store gets new look, personalise gifts at Charles & Keith

Gentle Monster store gets new look

If you have stepped into a Gentle Monster store, you will know that the design-forward boutique is half retail, half art gallery. The South Korean eyewear brand is known for its edgy designs and equally statement-making, experiential store interiors around the world.

Perfectly timed for the new year, the brand has given its Ion Orchard store a refresh with new abstract artwork and installations.

The futuristic aesthetic is themed around the story of fragmentation and data reinterpretation, which is manifested in startling installations of ants, robots and a giant blinking eye at the front of the store. A video artwork portraying humans in the process of self-actualisation while inundated with data plays in the background.

The previous store design was themed around Samsara, a Sanskrit word that loosely translates into the cycle of death and rebirth.

While there, check out Gentle Monster’s latest collection Bold, a line-up of chic styles emblazoned with stars and celestial bodies.

Info: The boutique is at 01-13 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

New boutique for Maison Margiela fragrances