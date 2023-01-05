Style News: Gentle Monster store gets new look, personalise gifts at Charles & Keith

Gentle Monster store gets new look
If you have stepped into a Gentle Monster store, you will know that the design-forward boutique is half retail, half art gallery. The South Korean eyewear brand is known for its edgy designs and equally statement-making, experiential store interiors around the world.
Perfectly timed for the new year, the brand has given its Ion Orchard store a refresh with new abstract artwork and installations.
The futuristic aesthetic is themed around the story of fragmentation and data reinterpretation, which is manifested in startling installations of ants, robots and a giant blinking eye at the front of the store. A video artwork portraying humans in the process of self-actualisation while inundated with data plays in the background.
The previous store design was themed around Samsara, a Sanskrit word that loosely translates into the cycle of death and rebirth.
While there, check out Gentle Monster’s latest collection Bold, a line-up of chic styles emblazoned with stars and celestial bodies.
Info: The boutique is at 01-13 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn
New boutique for Maison Margiela fragrances
Fragrance continues to have its day in the sun. Maison Margiela Fragrances recently opened its second boutique in Singapore, offering the house’s full Replica perfume range, as well as a selection of home scenting and bath and body products.
The immersive new store has some exclusive features – including a 360-degree interactive digital screen at its entrance that is a first for the brand in South-east Asia.
Hold up a Replica fragrance bottle and video imagery representing that perfume will play on the screen, enveloping visitors in the ambience and emotions evoked by the scent.
Aside from the 15 Replica perfumes, discover lifestyle iterations of some of your favourite scents at a wall of candles, home sprays, shower gels, body lotions and hand creams.
Similar to the brand’s first store at Takashimaya Shopping Centre, shoppers can also personalise their purchases here with a photo print-out inserted into a fragrance cotton pouch.
Info: The store is at 01-09 VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk
Drunk Elephant launches new bath products
If you have not done it already, it is time to put taking care of your hair and body on your list of New Year resolutions.
Clean skincare brand Drunk Elephant has a few new launches to help you with that.
Get a complete hair routine with the Silkamino Mega-Moisturizing Shampoo ($35) to strengthen and soften hair while defending against moisture loss; Silkamino Mega-Moisturizing Masker ($50), a deep-conditioning treatment for damaged hair formulated with replenishing marula butter and sunflower fatty acids; and Silkamino Conditioning Leave-In Milk ($46), which does triple duty as a leave-in conditioner, styling milk and heat protectant.
For the body, indulge in the Scrubbi Bamboes Body Cleanser ($32), an exfoliating, jelly-to-foam body cleanser, and Sili Whipped Body Lotion ($40), which is made with fatty-acid-rich plant oils, squalane and ceramides to intensely nourish dry skin. Both are finished with a sweet vanilla scent.
Info: Available at https://sephora.sg/
Personalised gifts at Charles & Keith
Add a touch of customised luxury the next time you shop at Charles & Keith at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.
The home-grown accessories brand recently refreshed and relocated its boutique at the mall. As part of the revamp, the store has introduced its first in-store personalisation service, where customers can have selected items embroidered by an in-house artisan.
For an additional fee, you can embroider your name and iconic shapes from the brand – such as the Gabine saddle bag – onto totes ($15.90) and shoe dust bags ($4.90) made from recycled polyester. With every purchase of a bag, receive a free dust bag that can be personalised as well.
Letters, numbers and symbols cost $6 each (up to 10 characters, including spacing), while iconic designs start at $8.
The 233 sq m store boasts the brand’s newest store concept – realised in minimalist stainless steel, fluid lines and rock-inspired feature tables that lend a raw grittiness to the polished space.
Info: The store is at B1-25/26 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road