Style News: Free Studio Ghibli film screenings for Uniqlo collab, get pampered at Sofitel Spa

Uniqlo’s second Ghibli collaboration

Studio Ghibli fans are in for a treat. The animation powerhouse’s second collaboration with Japanese retailer Uniqlo launches in Singapore at Bugis+ on Thursday, ahead of the regional launch in all stores and on uniqlo.com on Aug 21.

Exclusively for South-east Asia, the collection features well-loved characters from the studio’s best-known works, including My Neighbour Totoro (1988) and Spirited Away (2001), designed by Thai artist Kanyada and Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki.

The 27 items include T-shirts, shirts and sweatshirts for adults ($19.90 to $39.90), T-shirts for kids and babies ($14.90), and accessories such as socks ($5.90 to $19.90). For the first time, the viral Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag ($19.90) gets the Ghibli treatment too, in playful designs featuring the characters Susuwatari (or Soot Sprites), Catbus and Totoro.