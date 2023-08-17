Style News: Free Studio Ghibli film screenings for Uniqlo collab, get pampered at Sofitel Spa

Uniqlo’s second Ghibli collaboration
Studio Ghibli fans are in for a treat. The animation powerhouse’s second collaboration with Japanese retailer Uniqlo launches in Singapore at Bugis+ on Thursday, ahead of the regional launch in all stores and on uniqlo.com on Aug 21.
Exclusively for South-east Asia, the collection features well-loved characters from the studio’s best-known works, including My Neighbour Totoro (1988) and Spirited Away (2001), designed by Thai artist Kanyada and Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki.
The 27 items include T-shirts, shirts and sweatshirts for adults ($19.90 to $39.90), T-shirts for kids and babies ($14.90), and accessories such as socks ($5.90 to $19.90). For the first time, the viral Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag ($19.90) gets the Ghibli treatment too, in playful designs featuring the characters Susuwatari (or Soot Sprites), Catbus and Totoro.
From Friday to Sept 14, you can take part in Ghibli-inspired activities at Bugis+. These include posing for photos in front of famous movie scenes, such as the moving castle from Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), as well as meet-and-greet sessions with Spirited Away’s Yubaba.
You stand a chance to win a pair of tickets to free film screenings at the Studio Ghibli Film Fest, happening at Golden Village Bugis+ from Friday to Aug 22. The films featured in the festival include Ponyo (2008) and Spirited Away. All you have to do is spot the Yubaba mascot moving around Bugis+ and tell her your name – a cheeky reference to the antagonist’s penchant for stealing names in the film.
Ticket redemptions are limited and you can find the schedule of film screenings at str.sg/i526
Info: Uniqlo Bugis+ is located at 01-15/16 to 02-15/16/17, 201 Victoria Street.
Good vibes from Slimy Oddity and Superga
Wear your heart not on your sleeve, but on your shoes, with Superga Singapore’s newest collaboration.
The star of the Italian sneaker brand’s latest capsule collection is Slimy Oddity, an illustrated character known for its uplifting cartoons and messages of self-love and positivity. With its positive affirmations, Slimy Oddity shot to fame during the pandemic and now has 362,000 followers on Instagram.
One little-known fact is that the illustrator behind the amorphous red blob Slimy and his creative universe is Singaporean. Now based in Amsterdam, she started doodling Slimy in 2018 in Singapore.
This Superga collection is her second brand collaboration – the first was with phone case brand Casetify – after the lovable character took off.
Choose from three adult designs ($139.90 to $149.90) and two junior styles ($89.90), each etched with heartwarming messages that embody the spirit of embracing uncertainty and trusting one’s inner strength.
The chunky Love Can Save The World ($149.90) sneakers feature Slimy blowing heart-shaped bubbles against a vast black backdrop that symbolises the infinite space existing within everyone. Kids can sport the cheerier 2350 Junior Universe, a pair of slip-on sneakers depicting a serene blue sky and mismatched Slimys.
Info: Available at Superga stores and superga.com.sg
Get pampered at Sofitel Spa
Hot weather got you down? Elevate your next pool day with a trip to Sofitel Spa, which reopened its mud pool in June.
Housed within a heritage building and former army barrack, the spa by Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa is the brand’s largest in the world – with 14 treatment rooms and indoor hot and cold pools that both resort guests and visitors can book.
The verdant compound also has a private garden with a 20m lap pool, an outdoor whirlpool for the mud mask experience and two smaller pools with cascading waterfalls.
A visit to the spa garden facilities costs $58 and includes use of the pools and the new Charme D’Orient Ghassoul Clay Mud Masque Experience. This do-it-yourself body wrap uses mud from the Maghreb region of Africa, which is rich in minerals and said to soothe the skin and add shine to the hair.
Mix the mud in some water to form a smooth paste and apply it generously over your face and body, avoiding the eyes. Let it sit for 20 minutes and wash it off in the whirlpool to reveal newly radiant, baby-soft skin.
Info: Sofitel Spa is located at 30 Artillery Avenue.
Pucker up with new lipstick launches
The season’s hottest lipsticks have one thing in common: comfort.
Charlotte Tilbury is a winner for great colour pay-off and long-wearing comfort. True to its name, the Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur ($51) smooths lip lines with a blurring effect, delivering a satin-matte finish said to last for up to 12 hours.
In eight wearable shades that include the brand’s signature Pillow Talk, this mousse-like liquid lipstick can be applied lightly blurred for a diffused look, or in several layers for full coverage.
Get the look of a lip gloss without fussing with messy applicators, with the new and improved Clarins Lip Perfector ($38). In a convenient tube packaging, the cream gloss hugs your lip contours with a cushion applicator, finishing off with a juicy shine.
The cream gloss formula also includes skincare ingredients such as shea and mango butters to hydrate, as well as a plumping peptide to create fuller-looking lips.
And if you simply want a reliable lip balm that is both moisturising and lightly tinted, try Bobbi Brown’s new Extra Lip Tint ($54). Infused with botanical oils including jojoba and olive to condition lips, it comes in nine glowy hues for a soft wash of colour.
Info: Charlotte Tilbury and Bobbi Brown are available at sephora.sg; Clarins is available at Clarins stores and counters