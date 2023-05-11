Style News: Dr Barbara Sturm gets a counter, colour-correcting products from Givenchy and OleHenriksen

Dr Barbara Sturm opens permanent counter
Following its first pop-up store in Takashimaya Shopping Centre in 2021, luxury skincare brand Dr Barbara Sturm has opened a permanent counter in the mall’s department store.
The brand was founded in 2014 by the German aesthetics doctor of the same name, who is renowned for her anti-inflammatory philosophy and non-surgical skin treatments. She gained a global cult following after her “vampire facial” – a celebrity-endorsed treatment using the client’s own blood to spur collagen production on the face – went viral.
At this counter, find the full skincare range neatly categorised by skin needs – from clarifying to anti-ageing. Sample the brand’s best-selling products with the Sturm Glow Kit ($270), which includes deluxe sizes of the Hyaluronic Serum, Face Cream, Glow Drops and Enzyme Cleanser.
Or check out the newest Super Anti-Aging Cleansing Cream ($175), a richer, more nourishing formulation suitable for mature and sensitive skin. Nourishing ingredients such as ceramides and carbohydrates stay on the skin after your make-up is washed off, and are said to penetrate the epidermis to deliver anti-ageing actives deep into the skin.
Info: Level 1 Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road
Colour correctors good for skin
A good colour correcting make-up product can be hard to come by, and these new launches have additional skincare benefits.
OleHenriksen’s new Banana Bright+ Vitamin CC Stick ($49) is a make-up and skincare hybrid designed to brighten under-eyes and colour-correct dark circles.
Building on the success of the brand’s brightening eye cream from the same range, the sticks are formulated with caffeine to energise and depuff the eye area; an antioxidant-rich complex of vitamins C and E to help improve elasticity, brighten and reduce the appearance of dark spots; and light-reflecting banana powder-inspired pigments for an illuminated complexion.
It comes in three shades – Banana, Apricot and Pumpkin – to suit different skin tones, and layers seamlessly under your make-up.
Givenchy Beauty has not one, but three, correcting shades for different concerns.
The Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Corrector ($60) comes in green to blur redness and even out the complexion; blue to neutralise yellow reflections in light to medium skin tones; and peach to tackle dark circles, remove pigment imperfections and add brightness to medium skin tones.
All are made with 90 per cent skincare ingredients and 95 per cent natural-origin ingredients that are said to provide 24-hour hydration.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
DMK revamps Plaza Singapura store
Local footwear label DMK Shoes has transformed its boutique in Plaza Singapura, with a new design inspired by Dhoby Ghaut’s rich heritage.
Dhoby Ghaut was named for how, in the mid-19th century, Indian washermen (or dhobies) washed their laundry in the stream that flowed in the area. The stream, which used to be known as Sungei Bras Basah, is today’s Stamford Canal.
In homage, DMK partnered environmental conservation organisation Semula Asia to create blue and white water-like display pieces – made from more than 2,000 discarded plastic bottles – that now line the floor of the store.
Besides browsing the brand’s affordable range of shoes and bags, check out a community storyboard featuring personal stories of inspirational women from various backgrounds – gathered by DMK since 2020 to inspire shoppers in their own journeys.
Until May 31, spend $80 in a single receipt in the new store to redeem lifetime DMK VIP membership whereby you can receive 10 per cent off your purchases.
Info: 02-08 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road
Travel easy with Le Labo minis
Get psyched for your upcoming holiday with new travel-size body, face and hair products from fragrance house Le Labo.
The collection includes a Fine Fragrance Body & Hair Travel Set ($121), featuring four 90ml bottles of shower gel, body lotion, shampoo and conditioner in fan-favourite Rose 31 and Santal 33 scents – packaged in a waxed canvas pouch inspired by the store’s laboratory aprons.
The Straits Times’ pick goes to the Body-Hair-Face Travel Set ($83), which includes the body cream (60ml) and 85ml sizes of the shower gel, shampoo and conditioner in the soothing Hinoki scent, neatly packed in a canvas pouch.
Info: Available at Le Labo stores, including B1-31 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road