Style News: Dr Barbara Sturm gets a counter, colour-correcting products from Givenchy and OleHenriksen

Dr Barbara Sturm opens permanent counter

Following its first pop-up store in Takashimaya Shopping Centre in 2021, luxury skincare brand Dr Barbara Sturm has opened a permanent counter in the mall’s department store.

The brand was founded in 2014 by the German aesthetics doctor of the same name, who is renowned for her anti-inflammatory philosophy and non-surgical skin treatments. She gained a global cult following after her “vampire facial” – a celebrity-endorsed treatment using the client’s own blood to spur collagen production on the face – went viral.

At this counter, find the full skincare range neatly categorised by skin needs – from clarifying to anti-ageing. Sample the brand’s best-selling products with the Sturm Glow Kit ($270), which includes deluxe sizes of the Hyaluronic Serum, Face Cream, Glow Drops and Enzyme Cleanser.