Style News: Dior’s holiday pop-up, Hermes debuts men’s skincare, Fendi opens new boutique

Dior’s holiday pop-up
Doing your Christmas shopping in Orchard? You cannot miss the Dior Enchanted Star, a 15m-tall installation outside Ion Orchard with more than 20,000 lightbulbs.
The real reason to make your way to this area, however, is Parfums Christian Dior’s The Atelier of Dreams pop-up.
Apart from marvelling at the stunning gilded chandelier adorned with iconic Dior J’adore perfume bottles, visitors to this three-room atelier will be able to discover augmented-reality filters designed especially for Instagram and experience the Dior Constellation motif – embodying Mr Dior’s passion for astrology – themselves.
In the final room, you can check out the limited-edition holiday collections, from festive make-up to Dior Prestige skincare, and mail a greeting card to your loved ones – for free – with Dior stamps designed by local artist Tiffany Lovage.
Expect Christmas cupcakes by The Marmalade Pantry at selected timings, with samples galore.
Info: The Dior “The Atelier of Dreams” pop-up will be open to the public until Jan 1, 2023. Admission is free.
Hermes debuts men’s skincare range
For the lads who have been feeling left out in terms of luxury skincare offerings, Hermes has just the thing.
Complementing its H24 fragrance launched last year, the French luxury house has debuted a full range of skincare for men.
Designed for “the epicurean urban man”, it has just five products: a hydrating and energising moisturiser ($104); anti-pollution face mist ($74) containing natural moss, said to help skin adapt to changes in the atmosphere; a face, body and hair cleansing bar ($62) formulated with sweet almond oil; and a deodorant spray ($70) and stick ($67).
All the products are made of at least 93 per cent natural origins and said to be suitable for all skin types.
The refillable H24 Eau de Parfum ($49 to $196) has been slightly reformulated to leave a more intense sillage. Green notes of sage, rose and narcissus still compose the olfactory range, but are shaken up in different proportions with a new addition of moss.
Sharp noses may also pick up an added hint of raw linen in the scent, a fabric favoured by Veronique Nichanian, artistic director of Hermes’ men’s universe.
Info: Available at Hermes boutiques and counters
Fendi unveils new boutique
Ngee Ann City has a new luxury tenant. Italian fashion house Fendi has opened its newest boutique, a 298 sq m space housing all the women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and leather goods from the Fendi universe.
The brand has intentionally honoured its Italian heritage in its store design, with the facade taking inspiration from ancient Roman architecture, and arches and Arabescato marble lending grandeur to the space.
Unique to the boutique are two glass walls imitating the movement of water, in a nod to Roman fountains. A VIP Room crafted with pink crystal marble, ivory carpeting and powder-pink furniture ensconces customers in plush pink privacy.
Champagne metal details and touches of brass and steel round out the space.
The new store also marks the 25th anniversary of the iconic Fendi Baguette bag, of which you can find an array of variations in-store, alongside other signature handbag styles.
Info: 01-30/31/32 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road