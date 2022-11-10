Style News: Dior’s holiday pop-up, Hermes debuts men’s skincare, Fendi opens new boutique

Dior’s holiday pop-up

Doing your Christmas shopping in Orchard? You cannot miss the Dior Enchanted Star, a 15m-tall installation outside Ion Orchard with more than 20,000 lightbulbs.

The real reason to make your way to this area, however, is Parfums Christian Dior’s The Atelier of Dreams pop-up.

Apart from marvelling at the stunning gilded chandelier adorned with iconic Dior J’adore perfume bottles, visitors to this three-room atelier will be able to discover augmented-reality filters designed especially for Instagram and experience the Dior Constellation motif – embodying Mr Dior’s passion for astrology – themselves.

In the final room, you can check out the limited-edition holiday collections, from festive make-up to Dior Prestige skincare, and mail a greeting card to your loved ones – for free – with Dior stamps designed by local artist Tiffany Lovage.

Expect Christmas cupcakes by The Marmalade Pantry at selected timings, with samples galore.

Info: The Dior “The Atelier of Dreams” pop-up will be open to the public until Jan 1, 2023. Admission is free.

