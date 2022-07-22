Style News: Dior revamps MBS boutiques, shop sustainable brands in a shophouse

Dior revamps MBS boutiques

After a revamp, the French luxury fashion house has reopened its fashion and beauty boutiques at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

The new stores are modelled after the 30 Montaigne flagship boutique in Paris - where Dior was first established in 1946 - which reopened after a two-year renovation in March. Its chic new look will set the template for future stores.

The Singapore duplex store may lack the restaurant, museum and hotel suite of the Paris flagship, but takes from its elegant palette of white and cream.

Here, you can find women's and men's ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, accessories and fine jewellery. A sculptural winding staircase links the women’s boutique in Basement One to the men’s in Basement Two. For a local touch, the artworks lining the staircase are by Singaporean visual artist Guo-Liang Tan.

Next door to the men’s boutique in Basement Two is the Dior Beauty boutique, housing the brand’s full range of make-up, skincare and fragrance, plus private facial cabins for a Dior Prestige spa experience in-store.

Info: B1-26/27/28 to B2-23/24/25 and B2-26/26A, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue

Shop sustainable labels inside a conservation shophouse