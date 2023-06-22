Style News: Cult South Korean brand Illiyoon now in Singapore, summertime beauty launches

Cult South Korean brand Illiyoon now in Singapore
Sensitive-skin types can rejoice. Dermatological brand Illiyoon from South Korea, developed for sensitive skin, is now available at a pharmacy near you.
The brand is best known for its Ceramide Ato range, formulated for head-to-toe use and said to be powered by ceramides to replenish and strengthen the skin barrier.
The Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream ($27.50), in particular, has gone viral online for helping to repair the skin barrier and soothe itch and irritation caused by dryness.
Illiyoon products contain patented ingredients including Yoon Complex, made of ginseng water and the root of the Bupleurum falcatum herb to soothe and moisturise; phytoceramide, or ceramides derived from black beans; and a complex of encapsulated ceramides, fatty acids and cholesterol.
Other products include the Ceramide Ato Soothing Gel For Body And Face ($27.50), a gel moisturiser alternative to the viral product; and the Ceramide Ato 6.0 Top To Toe Wash For Body, Face And Hair ($19.90), a gel wash with a mild pH-balancing formula to maintain the skin’s natural acidity for a healthy barrier. All are suitable for pregnant women, infants and children.
Info: Available at selected Guardian outlets, guardian.com.sg and online platforms Shopee and Lazada
Summer make-up from Fenty Beauty
Bold, bright colour is in season – and Fenty Beauty has just the thing.
Embrace sunset hues with the brand’s new Summatime collection, with lip and cheek products dressed in a vibrant orange-to-pink ombre design.
Most hotly anticipated is the Match Stix Colour-Adaptive Cheek + Lip Stick ($49), a pH colour shifting gel-stick. Swipe onto your cheeks and lips – the product reacts on contact with skin to give a juicy strawberry pink shade that flatters all skin tones.
Consider it a must-have for balmy days when you want your base make-up to be as minimal and skin-like as possible.
Another new item is the Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain ($39) in two new shades – Gem & I and Fuchsia Wife – as well as three new shades of the Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Lipstick Refill ($35).
In Nosy Rosy (orange red), Candy Venom (magenta pink) and Tropic Doll (fuchsia pink), the refills pop into the Fenty Icon Case ($25) – available in the same limited-edition sunset packaging.
Info: Available at select Sephora stores and sephora.sg
New Chanel Beauty for your face to fingers
Enhance your natural, sweaty sheen with new foundation launches from Chanel Beauty.
The Les Beiges Water-Fresh Complexion Touch ($107) has already become a hit with beauty lovers online for its second-skin finish and lightweight, refreshing feel.
The unique formula features foundation pigments encapsulated in micro-droplets that break on application, spreading into a seamless fluid for an even, luminous complexion.
Cushion foundation lovers will like the Les Beiges Healthy Glow Gel Touch Foundation ($110), now with a new formula to moisturise skin while delivering a radiant glow. A teardrop-shaped sponge applicator helps with precise application.
There is something for lovers of nail polish too. The luxury house has released its 2023 Le Vernis collection of nail polishes ($46 each). Of the 24 shades, 17 are new. From raspberry red to aubergine, and sage green to tangy yellow, go wild with unexpected hues on your tips.
Or get extra creative with the limited-edition Set Le Vernis ($138) for creating unique manicures. It comes with two shades, a gel coat and two sheets of fun, Chanel-approved nail sticker designs.
Info: Available at all Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques and chanel.com/sg
Aromatica’s summer-proof haircare
Do not neglect your scalp under the summer sun.
South Korean brand Aromatica has two timely new offerings formulated with rosemary essential oil. The ingredient popularly used for hair growth is said to have anti-inflammatory properties that can help with free radical damage from sun exposure.
Founded in 2004 and grounded in aromatherapy, Aromatica offers hair and body products made with essential oils and vegan formulas. It launched in Sephora Singapore in March.
Enter the new Rosemary Scalp Scrub ($25), designed for weekly scalp exfoliation to open up clogged pores and improve hair durability. It is formulated with mineral salt and beta-hydroxy acid ingredients to help gently exfoliate and balance, while rosemary softens the build-up of dead skin cells for easy exfoliation.
Complement it with the Rosemary Root Enhancer ($21). This hair elixir was made to promote healthier hair roots and provide scalp relief, as stress and sun exposure can lead to a heated scalp.
Info: Available at sephora.sg