Style News: Cult South Korean brand Illiyoon now in Singapore, summertime beauty launches

Cult South Korean brand Illiyoon now in Singapore

Sensitive-skin types can rejoice. Dermatological brand Illiyoon from South Korea, developed for sensitive skin, is now available at a pharmacy near you.

The brand is best known for its Ceramide Ato range, formulated for head-to-toe use and said to be powered by ceramides to replenish and strengthen the skin barrier.

The Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream ($27.50), in particular, has gone viral online for helping to repair the skin barrier and soothe itch and irritation caused by dryness.

Illiyoon products contain patented ingredients including Yoon Complex, made of ginseng water and the root of the Bupleurum falcatum herb to soothe and moisturise; phytoceramide, or ceramides derived from black beans; and a complex of encapsulated ceramides, fatty acids and cholesterol.

Other products include the Ceramide Ato Soothing Gel For Body And Face ($27.50), a gel moisturiser alternative to the viral product; and the Ceramide Ato 6.0 Top To Toe Wash For Body, Face And Hair ($19.90), a gel wash with a mild pH-balancing formula to maintain the skin’s natural acidity for a healthy barrier. All are suitable for pregnant women, infants and children.

Info: Available at selected Guardian outlets, guardian.com.sg and online platforms Shopee and Lazada

