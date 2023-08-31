Style News: Comfy collab from The Paper Bunny and Cheak, Le Labo City Exclusives return

The Paper Bunny x Cheak collaborate

If you hurry, you may just be able to snap up the last few pieces of the collaboration between popular Singaporean brands The Paper Bunny and Cheak.

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, lifestyle brand The Paper Bunny has teamed up with activewear favourite Cheak – sister brand of Love, Bonito – for a summery capsule of activewear, accessories and lifestyle apparel.

Titled New Moves, the collection has 33 pieces – including resort shirt-and-pants sets, bags and pouches – which transition seamlessly from workout to work and back. Prices range from $35 to $129.

For workout gear, find flattering pieces in a new ribbed material called BaseForm, Cheak’s proprietary fabric that is sweat-wicking and quick-drying with a medium compression.

The collection’s star product, however, is the Puffer Carryall ($129) – the largest and newest addition to The Paper Bunny’s viral Puffer series. This oversized gym-to-office hobo bag features an adjustable strap and pocket details that hold a laptop, shoes and other essentials securely.