Style News: Coachtopia comes to town, Supergoop’s pop-up, Louis Vuitton refreshes Takashimaya store

Coachtopia hits Singapore

Luxury fashion brand Coach’s new circular initiative has finally arrived in Singapore.

First launched in the United States, Canada and Britain in April, Coachtopia is Coach’s sub-brand quite literally turning trash into treasure – salvaging leather waste from its main line and upcycling it into stylish, covetable handbags.

Consider it the American brand’s way of reimagining the product life cycle and reducing the use of new materials.

While the Coachtopia range also includes small leather goods and ready-to-wear, what has stolen hearts are the key bag styles: the Ergo ($475 to $650), a throwback take on the classic 1990s Coach hobo bag; the Wavy Dinky shoulder bag ($750 to $950); and the Tote ($375).

Each product comes with a unique digital passport, accessed via an embedded chip, that gives customers transparency (via smartphone) into its provenance and materials. This is so you can follow your item’s journey over the years if it is repaired or reimagined.

It is a collection made for and with the new generation who prioritise sustainability: Generation Z.