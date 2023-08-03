Style News: Coachtopia comes to town, Supergoop’s pop-up, Louis Vuitton refreshes Takashimaya store

Coachtopia hits Singapore
Luxury fashion brand Coach’s new circular initiative has finally arrived in Singapore.
First launched in the United States, Canada and Britain in April, Coachtopia is Coach’s sub-brand quite literally turning trash into treasure – salvaging leather waste from its main line and upcycling it into stylish, covetable handbags.
Consider it the American brand’s way of reimagining the product life cycle and reducing the use of new materials.
While the Coachtopia range also includes small leather goods and ready-to-wear, what has stolen hearts are the key bag styles: the Ergo ($475 to $650), a throwback take on the classic 1990s Coach hobo bag; the Wavy Dinky shoulder bag ($750 to $950); and the Tote ($375).
Each product comes with a unique digital passport, accessed via an embedded chip, that gives customers transparency (via smartphone) into its provenance and materials. This is so you can follow your item’s journey over the years if it is repaired or reimagined.
It is a collection made for and with the new generation who prioritise sustainability: Generation Z.
For this sub-brand, Coach is adding Gen Z individuals – from fashion enthusiasts to entrepreneurs – to a company Slack channel to collaborate on designing products and feature in Coachtopia campaigns and content.
The debut collection, which dropped on Coach.com and at selected stores around the world, sold out in the first weekend. Now, fans in Singapore can snap up a piece too.
Launching here on Friday at the Coach Play Singapore Shophouse, the latest collection will showcase a range of bags, small leather goods and ready-to-wear. The Coach Cafe in-store will be updated with a dessert menu including cloud-inspired treats.
And in the spirit of circularity and upcycling, the brand is hosting sustainable coaster-crafting workshops for the public, conducted by local eco-lifestyle brand Brambe.
The free workshops will take place on Level 3 of the shophouse on Aug 10, 12, 17, 19, 24 and 26, from noon to 6pm. Register at singapore.coach.com/coaster-making
Info: Available from Friday at Coach Play Singapore Shophouse, 5 Keong Saik Road
Supergoop’s sunny pop-up
Trendy sunscreen brand Supergoop has taken over the top floor of multi-label store Design Orchard for a weekend pop-up celebrating sun protection.
If it seems counterintuitive to hold a sun-care pop-up under the beating sun, it is because the American brand wants shoppers to embrace the sun confidently with its wide selection of sunscreens.
At different stations indoors, discover its best-selling products and find the best one for you – Unseen Sunscreen, Glowscreen, Mattescreen, the Play Everyday Lotion or the Every Single Face SPR-Shield Watery Lotion ($52 to $62).
Each experiential zone has been turned into an Instagram-worthy photo opportunity; complete them all and you can receive complimentary sample-sized products.
Outside on the lawn, there are munchies to be had – bagels from South Korean cafe B For Bagel and refreshing acai bowls from An Acai Affair.
Info: From Friday to Sunday, 10.30am to 7pm, at Level 2 Design Orchard, 250 Orchard Road
Glow up with new niacinamide products
Look glowy and not sweaty in the heat by adding niacinamide to your skincare routine.
A form of Vitamin B3, this water-soluble vitamin helps with brightening, lightening dark spots, improving the appearance of pores and protecting from sun damage, among other benefits.
Sunday Riley’s new B3 Nice serum ($107) packs a punch with 10 per cent niacinamide – along with trans-resveratrol to neutralise free radicals. It also contains Brightenyl, the American brand’s patented molecule activated by the skin’s microbiome that is said to help brighten and soothe.
Also new is Singaporean brand Skin Inc’s upgraded Vitamin B3+ Serum ($68). Containing 2 per cent niacinamide, the serum has newly added cica to help with skin irritation and collagen production, as well as soya bean ferment extract, a prebiotic to improve the microbiome.
Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg
Louis Vuitton reopens Takashimaya store
The French maison has reopened its Ngee Ann City boutique after a ritzy revamp.
Gone is the spiral staircase connecting the former two-storey boutique, as Level 2 of the store – still under renovation – will be for private appointments for Louis Vuitton clients.
The refreshed first floor is now the brand’s largest dedicated women’s store in Singapore, showcasing a selection of leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, luggage and fragrances. A little nook has also been carved out for watches and jewellery.
The elegant woods and cream tones reflect the same interior concept first implemented at the brand’s store in Ginza, Tokyo.
Special attention has been paid to the art adorning this store – from the suspended metal installation by Japanese artist Nami Sawada welcoming visitors at the entrance to paintings by Singapore-based artists Jamie Tan and Bianca Kremer.
Singaporean contemporary artist Dawn Ang – who goes by Aeropalmics – was also commissioned to create an artwork for the store, titled Meadows, to celebrate women in all their vivid colours.
Info: 01-20 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road
Nars gets glowy for summer
Complement your dewy mien with new make-up launches from Nars Cosmetics’ Afterglow collection.
For blush lovers, the Afterglow Liquid Blush ($53) comes with more hydrating skincare benefits. In six shades – including its signature peachy-pink Orgasm shade – it comes infused with sodium hyaluronate and vegan collagen. Dab on a couple dots of the silky formula and blend out for a streak-free, transfer-resistant pop of colour.
The Afterglow Sensual Shine Lipstick ($44) is infused with mango butter that is said to smooth dry lips and shea butter to retain moisture. With buildable coverage and in 10 shades, it glides on to give lips a lustrous sheen and fuller pout.
Info: Available at Nars boutiques and counters, and sephora.sg