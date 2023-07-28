Style News: Clinique La Prairie opens in Singapore, Longchamp drops quirky new bags

Swiss medispa Clinique La Prairie has opened its first South-east Asian outpost in Singapore.

Since its inception in 1931, the wellness institute has been the destination for Hollywood A-listers, politicians and even the Pope to rest and recharge. It was also a source of inspiration for luxury beauty brand La Prairie.

Those who cannot sign up for Clinique La Prairie’s week-long programme at their centre in Montreux, Switzerland, can now visit the new standalone boutique in Marina Bay Sands.

Expect to find a range of “longevity supplements” there, including the brand’s signature product, the Age Defy capsules. Priced at $1,205, it is supposed to help protect against cellular ageing, and aid in healing and repair with its blend of antioxidants and amino acids.

Info: The Clinique La Prairie Holistic Health boutique is at 01-15 Hotel Tower 3, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

