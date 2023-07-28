Style News: Clinique La Prairie opens in Singapore, Longchamp drops quirky new bags

Clinique La Prairie opens in Singapore
Swiss medispa Clinique La Prairie has opened its first South-east Asian outpost in Singapore.
Since its inception in 1931, the wellness institute has been the destination for Hollywood A-listers, politicians and even the Pope to rest and recharge. It was also a source of inspiration for luxury beauty brand La Prairie.
Those who cannot sign up for Clinique La Prairie’s week-long programme at their centre in Montreux, Switzerland, can now visit the new standalone boutique in Marina Bay Sands.
Expect to find a range of “longevity supplements” there, including the brand’s signature product, the Age Defy capsules. Priced at $1,205, it is supposed to help protect against cellular ageing, and aid in healing and repair with its blend of antioxidants and amino acids.
Info: The Clinique La Prairie Holistic Health boutique is at 01-15 Hotel Tower 3, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue
Longchamp’s quirky new bags
Longchamp’s new Pop Revolution collection is the perfect antidote to the all-beige “quiet luxury” aesthetic that has been taking over social media.
The collaboration between Longchamp and Italian visual arts magazine Toiletpaper aims to breathe life into the French brand’s famous Le Pliage bags.
The result fuses classic Longchamp motifs – such as the sprinting-horse logo and the leather pipe – with vibrant pop-art imagery. This includes an adorable, pipe-smoking French bulldog and baguettes.
The capsule collection showcases five original bag designs in blue, pink and yellow. There are also travel bags, handbags, pouches and leather keychains.
Info: Prices for the Longchamp x Toiletpaper Pop Revolution collection range from $145 for a headband to $795 for an S travel bag. Available in Singapore at all Longchamp boutiques and online at www.longchamp.com
Raffles City’s campaign to reward shoppers
Raffles City shopping mall is celebrating its makeover with Future/Forward, its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign that blends digital-forward activations with exclusive events.
One of the highlights is the Raffles City Fragrance Bar at the Level 1 Water Court. Shoppers who spend a minimum of $200 at Raffles City in a day will be able to redeem a scent profiling experience at this pop-up booth, which features a selection of mystery fragrances from luxury brands like Acqua di Parma, Givenchy, Guerlain and more.
Apart from receiving a miniature scent of their choice, shoppers will also get a bottle of a drink from Tipsy Flamingo and a $10 eVoucher to spend at participating beauty brands.
There is also a special shoppable window at Artsquare, Level 1. By scanning the QR code on the window, shoppers can learn more about the digitally rendered products on display and redeem an eVoucher to shop the products. The first 500 shoppers with the code who spend a minimum of $500 in a single receipt at participating brands will receive a $50 eCapitaVoucher.
Moreover, the first 50 shoppers with a cumulative spend of $5,000 (exclusions apply) stand to receive a $500 eCapitaVoucher. One lucky shopper will win a 100 per cent cashback in eCapitaVoucher for all purchases at Raffles City during the campaign period, which ends on Aug 31.
New shops to check out include Chinese lingerie and loungewear brand Neiwai; one of the Middle East’s largest sports retailers, Sun & Sand Sports; and Australian boutique grocer and cafe, Surrey Hills Grocer.
Info: Raffles City is at 252 North Bridge Road
Augustinus Bader launches eye mask
Need a quick pick-me-up for your eyes? Luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader has launched The Eye Patches.
The pack of six hydrogel eye patches are meant to hydrate, brighten and smooth with their blend of hyaluronic acid, fermented polysaccharides, allantoin and niacinamide.
The Eye Patches contain the brand’s proprietary skin cellular-renewing technology TFC8, or Trigger Factor Complex TFC, making them “smart and adaptive” to individual skin needs.
It is said to address a wide range of concerns in just 20 minutes, from fine lines and wrinkles to redness, hyperpigmentation, cellulite, stretch marks and damage caused by external stressors.
Since the brand is all about sustainably sourced, high-potency botanicals and bio-engineered clean actives, the Eye Patches are suitable for all skin types, vegan and free of silicones, phthalates and DEA.
Info: Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches ($35 a sachet, $190 for a full set of six sachets) is available at Sephora Raffles City, ION Orchard and online from end August.