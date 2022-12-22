Style News: Candle set from Rye, rare Birkin goes for US$324k at Christie’s

Surreal smells from Rye’s candle collaboration with Copenn

When two artisanal brands with impeccable style collaborate, you can expect the result to be a truly desirable item.

Local slow fashion label Rye has partnered with Bangkok-based fragrance brand Copenn to design the Art of Glass candle set ($299).

It comprises 280g of scented hand-poured soy wax, as well as a glass candle-holder and sculpted bell jar hand-blown by artisanal glassblowers from the last-standing hot shop in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. The products are presented atop a textured steel tray that comes with the set.