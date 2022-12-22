Style News: Candle set from Rye, rare Birkin goes for US$324k at Christie’s

Surreal smells from Rye’s candle collaboration with Copenn
When two artisanal brands with impeccable style collaborate, you can expect the result to be a truly desirable item.
Local slow fashion label Rye has partnered with Bangkok-based fragrance brand Copenn to design the Art of Glass candle set ($299).
It comprises 280g of scented hand-poured soy wax, as well as a glass candle-holder and sculpted bell jar hand-blown by artisanal glassblowers from the last-standing hot shop in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. The products are presented atop a textured steel tray that comes with the set.
Rye founder Bessie Ye designed the candle-holder and jar, which were inspired by the molten aesthetics of the Surrealism art movement.
The set comes in two of Copenn’s signature scents – Dimorfig, a crisp, botanical daytime scent with notes of damask rose, fig and tomato leaves; and Cellarage, a musky, woody night-time blend of tobacco, agar wood, black tea, and creamy vanilla.
Info: Available at r-y-e.co and Rye’s boutique at 02-03 Cluny Court, 501 Bukit Timah Road
Rare Birkin goes for US$324k at Christie’s auction
An Hermes Birkin has made headlines again. This time, it is a rare Faubourg Birkin 20 in matte alligator leathers, which sold at the recent Christie’s Handbags and Accessories live auction in Hong Kong for US$324,114 (S$438,000).
The collector’s item – crafted from four leathers in five different colours – is named and designed to resemble the Hermes flagship store at 24 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore in Paris. Christie’s said it was sold to a millennial buyer.
Only 20cm in size, the handbag features three windows with orange awnings and a clochette ornament designed after the French luxury house’s iconic orange shopping bag.
While the sale did not break any records, the pricey bag is holding its own against the usual record-breaker – the rare, exclusive Himalaya Birkin, known to collectors as the “holy grail” and a popular item on the secondary market.
The most expensive bag ever sold at an auction is the Himalaya Niloticus Kelly 28, which comes with 18k white gold and diamond hardware. It went under the hammer at Christie’s for HK$4,000,000 (S$692,000) in November 2021.
Local brand The Form opens first physical store
Four years after founding fashion label The Form, Singaporean designer Wu Kailing has opened her first physical store, at Raffles City Shopping Centre.
The label focuses on classic everyday staples constructed in quality fabrics that can stand repeated wear. Ms Wu, 33, was inspired to start the brand after working in an office made her realise she was always rotating the same few pieces in her wardrobe.
With The Form, she aspires to create timeless pieces that serve the same purpose in customers’ wardrobes. Expect a tight range of modern minimalist designs, with clean lines and classy silhouettes suitable for the office.
Items, which are stocked in low quantities, include T-shirts ($59), rompers ($129) and dresses ($159).
To celebrate the store’s opening, the brand has brought back in stock its popular Drape-Neck Top ($89), in classic and new colours. It can also be purchased online (theform.com.sg).
Info: The Form is located at 02-35 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road