Style News: British brand Elemis comes to town; Love, Bonito ties up with Barbie

British skincare brand Elemis opens Singapore stores

Fans of British luxury skincare and spa label Elemis can now shop it locally. The brand opened two stores here this month (July) - at Ion Orchard and Raffles City - after launching online in Singapore in April.

Elemis was co-founded in 1990 by trained beauty therapist, aromatherapist and nutritionist Noella Gabriel. Before starting Elemis, she had opened the first health food store in her home town of Ireland and worked as the manager of the Beauty Spa at London department store Harvey Nichols.

Through the years, Elemis, a pioneer in the holistic beauty space for its use of natural ingredients, has gained a following for its prestige skincare and aromatherapy influences. In 2019, French beauty brand L'Occitane acquired Elemis for US$900 million (S$1.2 billion).

The British brand is currently available in 45 countries.

In Singapore, its stores merge the brand's history and modern luxury. The design concept is based on British Georgian architecture, featuring millwork, arched bays and floor tiles reminiscent of London townhouses.

An iconic London phone box houses the brand's bestsellers, which include the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm ($90 for 105g), Pro-Collagen Marine Cream ($180) and Superfood Facial Oil ($90).

Shoppers can also receive a complimentary skin consultation via the brand's medical-grade skin analysis camera in-store.

Info: Available at B1-15 Ion Orchard, 01-31 Raffles City and Elemis's website.

Givenchy introduces anti-stress skincare range



Givenchy recently launched Ressource, a moisturising and anti-stress skincare range. PHOTO: COURTESY OF GIVENCHY BEAUTY



The world is stressed and Givenchy Beauty knows it. The brand recently launched Ressource, a moisturising and anti-stress skincare range which aims to correct the effects of psychological fatigue on the skin and rebalance its moisture content.

Designed to be compatible with all skin types and sensitive skin, the range contains at least 96 per cent natural ingredients.

The four products in the range are: Soothing Moisturising Treatment Lotion ($70), Fortifying Moisturising Concentrate Serum ($98), Velvet Moisturising Face Cream ($98) and Rich Moisturising Face Cream ($98) for dry skin. All come in recyclable glass or plastic.

Info: Available at Takashimaya and Sephora's website

Love, Bonito ties up with Mattel's Barbie



Love, Bonito collaborated with global toy brand Mattel to offer a limited-edition collection of four Barbies for South-east Asia. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LOVE, BONITO



Home-grown fashion brand Love, Bonito has teamed up with arguably the world's most famous doll to launch its social impact arm, LBCreate.

The dedicated programme will see Love, Bonito partnering an organisation each year to advance the future-proofing of women in society and at the workplace, as well as to address health and wellness issues and women's rights.

For the launch, Love, Bonito collaborated with global toy brand Mattel to offer a limited-edition collection of four Barbies for South-east Asia. Aiming to inspire young girls and women to believe in themselves, the brand worked closely with Barbie to curate four body types - Petite, Curvy, Original and Small Bust.

Each doll comes with Barbie-sized apparel based on Love, Bonito's The Staples collection. It is available with purchase of the Love, Bonito x Barbie T-shirt ($29.90) with a minimum spend of $150 in a single online order.

To kick-start the Barbie initiative, Love, Bonito has, through its Girls' Education Programme, partnered with literacy-focused non-profit organisation Room to Read to fund the education of 100 girls in low-income communities in Asia for a year.

Info: Love, Bonito's website

Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser available in more shades



Laura Mercier's Tinted Moisturizer Oil-Free SPF 20. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LAURA MERCIER



Get just the right amount of coverage in the sweltering heat at home with Laura Mercier's Tinted Moisturizer Oil-Free SPF 20 ($77), which was reintroduced with an expanded shade range last month (June).

Now in 14 shades, the brand's hero product - which debuted more than 20 years ago - helps give skin a soft-focus effect. Oil-absorbing powders in the formula help control shine and create the look of blurred, matte skin.

Infused with licorice root extract and vitamin E, the make-up and skincare hybrid gives sheer coverage and is said to protect skin from environmental aggressors.

Info: Available at the Laura Mercier boutique, B1-38 Takashimaya, LazMall and Sephora stores