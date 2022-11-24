Style News: Boutique Fairs back for Christmas, Bali skincare brand Fields of Yarrow at new pop-up

Boutique Fairs Singapore will be held at the F1 Pit Building. PHOTO: BOUTIQUE FAIRS SINGAPORE
Amanda Chai
Updated
Published
12 min ago

Boutique Fairs back for Christmas edition

The year-end festive season is here and Boutique Fairs is back to cover your gifting needs.

From Friday to Sunday, the biannual shopping event brings together more than 240 local boutique brands and designers at the F1 Pit Building.

Shop from a selection of products across apparel, accessories, home decor, toys, and food and beverage.

Pick up a 2023 planner from stationery label Mossery, unique woven products from textile studio Tanchen Studio, Singaporean-themed lifestyle goods from Independent Market or jewellery from Curious Creatures and Forbidden Hill.

Independent Market offers Singaporean-themed lifestyle products. PHOTO: BOUTIQUE FAIRS SINGAPORE

For the first time, the event is having a Young Designers Showcase Grant, which aims to nurture the next generation of designers by subsidising the entry fee for six emerging brands. These include industrial designer Karyn Lim, stationery brand Parachoote and silk accessories brand Like Saturdays.

In between your shopping, get hands-on at the dedicated workshop space, the Circle, where you can take part in craft workshops and customise gifts at an additional cost.

Info: Tickets are $5 for a single-day admission and $25 for a three-day pass. Boutique Fairs runs from Friday to Sunday at the F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard

Bali-born skincare brand debuts at new SocietyA pop-up

The skincare range by Fields of Yarrow. PHOTO: FIELDS OF YARROW

Get a touch of Bali in Singapore, with the launch of Bali-founded Fields of Yarrow at Asian multi-brand fashion and beauty retailer SocietyA.

Founded in 2017 by French expatriate Souhela Ferrah, the brand offers a comprehensive range of flower- and plant-based skincare and body care.

Growing up with a pharmacist father and a great-great aunt who practised healing through herbal medicine, Ms Ferrah was influenced to tap the natural world when starting her own skincare brand.

There is something for every skin need. Using ingredients found mainly in the Indonesian archipelago, the products range from cleansing balms and facial mists to perfume oils and a Face Serum Stick ($59) that can be rolled right onto the face.

Prices range from $43 for a lip balm to $75 for a hydrating face mask. The brand also offers a range of beauty tools crafted from tiger’s eye gemstone (from $51 to $90).

Fields of Yarrow has a boutique and facial studio offering treatments in Canggu, Bali, and Singapore marks its first international outpost.

A selection of products is available exclusively at SocietyA’s new pop-up, which runs until April 30. A first for the retailer, the pop-up has curated an array of beauty and lifestyle products.

SocietyA’s pop-up has a range of beauty and lifestyle products from Asian brands, including the retailer’s first candles. PHOTO: SOCIETYA

Check out other Asian brands such as Thai skincare label Mellow Naturals, South Korean natural soap brand Hanahzo and home-grown botanical beauty brand Forest Rhapsody.

Also new is SocietyA’s first in-house product – a candle series of six scents ($49 each) inspired by the rituals that mark the beginning and end of each day.

Info: Fields of Yarrow is available at fieldsofyarrow.com and Pop! by SocietyA, which runs till April 30, at 03-08B Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Road

DMK Shoes celebrates anniversary

DMK 22nd Anniversary Collection. PHOTO: DMK

The home-grown footwear label turns 22 this month and is celebrating with an anniversary collection and plenty of deals.

Alongside a new collection of footwear and handbag styles, shoppers can purchase, while stocks last, a 22nd Anniversary Voucher Booklet of gift vouchers from local brands.

All proceeds from the $5 booklet, which has a value of more than $250, will be donated to United Women Singapore, a local non-profit organisation advancing women’s empowerment and gender equality. The organisation is running its annual 16 Days Against Gender Based Violence campaign from Friday.

Also available is a limited-edition nail polish collection, Mind Over Matter ($24 for the set of four), created in collaboration with local brand Aquajellie, which is known for its vegan-friendly, peelable nail polishes. Get the full collection for free with any purchase of $120 in a single receipt, while stocks last.

As part of its anniversary campaign, the footwear brand has also tapped three content creators – Qatrisha Zairyah, Kerstin Ong and Devika Panicker, all of whom each passionate about causes ranging from anti-violence to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community – to share their stories online.

Info: The anniversary collection is available at dmk.com.sg and DMK stores

Sole Superior returns after two years

Sole Superior 2022 merchandise. PHOTO: SOLE SUPERIOR

Sneaker and streetwear convention Sole Superior is making a comeback on Saturday, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Look forward to performances by electronic music acts, lucky draw prizes, exclusive merchandise featuring artwork inspired by television series Stranger Things (2016 to present) and created by Singaporean illustrator JL, and an anticipated sneaker collaboration with Indonesian label Saint Barkley.

The event will also launch Sole Superior’s first digital showcase of past artist collaborations and non-fungible tokens. You can also shop from a community marketplace of independent vendors and resellers offering sneakers, apparel, vintage items and more.

Info: Sole Superior takes place on Saturday, 1 to 7pm, at Drip Singapore, 100 Orchard Road. Ticket prices start at $20

More On This Topic
Style News: Rimowa x Adidas collab, Fashion Connects pays tribute to Singapore design
Fashion gets reel on the streets

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top