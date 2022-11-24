Style News: Boutique Fairs back for Christmas, Bali skincare brand Fields of Yarrow at new pop-up

Boutique Fairs back for Christmas edition

The year-end festive season is here and Boutique Fairs is back to cover your gifting needs.

From Friday to Sunday, the biannual shopping event brings together more than 240 local boutique brands and designers at the F1 Pit Building.

Shop from a selection of products across apparel, accessories, home decor, toys, and food and beverage.

Pick up a 2023 planner from stationery label Mossery, unique woven products from textile studio Tanchen Studio, Singaporean-themed lifestyle goods from Independent Market or jewellery from Curious Creatures and Forbidden Hill.