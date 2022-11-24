Style News: Boutique Fairs back for Christmas, Bali skincare brand Fields of Yarrow at new pop-up

Boutique Fairs back for Christmas edition
The year-end festive season is here and Boutique Fairs is back to cover your gifting needs.
From Friday to Sunday, the biannual shopping event brings together more than 240 local boutique brands and designers at the F1 Pit Building.
Shop from a selection of products across apparel, accessories, home decor, toys, and food and beverage.
Pick up a 2023 planner from stationery label Mossery, unique woven products from textile studio Tanchen Studio, Singaporean-themed lifestyle goods from Independent Market or jewellery from Curious Creatures and Forbidden Hill.
For the first time, the event is having a Young Designers Showcase Grant, which aims to nurture the next generation of designers by subsidising the entry fee for six emerging brands. These include industrial designer Karyn Lim, stationery brand Parachoote and silk accessories brand Like Saturdays.
In between your shopping, get hands-on at the dedicated workshop space, the Circle, where you can take part in craft workshops and customise gifts at an additional cost.
Info: Tickets are $5 for a single-day admission and $25 for a three-day pass. Boutique Fairs runs from Friday to Sunday at the F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard
Bali-born skincare brand debuts at new SocietyA pop-up
Get a touch of Bali in Singapore, with the launch of Bali-founded Fields of Yarrow at Asian multi-brand fashion and beauty retailer SocietyA.
Founded in 2017 by French expatriate Souhela Ferrah, the brand offers a comprehensive range of flower- and plant-based skincare and body care.
Growing up with a pharmacist father and a great-great aunt who practised healing through herbal medicine, Ms Ferrah was influenced to tap the natural world when starting her own skincare brand.
There is something for every skin need. Using ingredients found mainly in the Indonesian archipelago, the products range from cleansing balms and facial mists to perfume oils and a Face Serum Stick ($59) that can be rolled right onto the face.
Prices range from $43 for a lip balm to $75 for a hydrating face mask. The brand also offers a range of beauty tools crafted from tiger’s eye gemstone (from $51 to $90).
Fields of Yarrow has a boutique and facial studio offering treatments in Canggu, Bali, and Singapore marks its first international outpost.
A selection of products is available exclusively at SocietyA’s new pop-up, which runs until April 30. A first for the retailer, the pop-up has curated an array of beauty and lifestyle products.
Check out other Asian brands such as Thai skincare label Mellow Naturals, South Korean natural soap brand Hanahzo and home-grown botanical beauty brand Forest Rhapsody.
Also new is SocietyA’s first in-house product – a candle series of six scents ($49 each) inspired by the rituals that mark the beginning and end of each day.
Info: Fields of Yarrow is available at fieldsofyarrow.com and Pop! by SocietyA, which runs till April 30, at 03-08B Ngee Ann City, 391A Orchard Road
DMK Shoes celebrates anniversary
The home-grown footwear label turns 22 this month and is celebrating with an anniversary collection and plenty of deals.
Alongside a new collection of footwear and handbag styles, shoppers can purchase, while stocks last, a 22nd Anniversary Voucher Booklet of gift vouchers from local brands.
All proceeds from the $5 booklet, which has a value of more than $250, will be donated to United Women Singapore, a local non-profit organisation advancing women’s empowerment and gender equality. The organisation is running its annual 16 Days Against Gender Based Violence campaign from Friday.
Also available is a limited-edition nail polish collection, Mind Over Matter ($24 for the set of four), created in collaboration with local brand Aquajellie, which is known for its vegan-friendly, peelable nail polishes. Get the full collection for free with any purchase of $120 in a single receipt, while stocks last.
As part of its anniversary campaign, the footwear brand has also tapped three content creators – Qatrisha Zairyah, Kerstin Ong and Devika Panicker, all of whom each passionate about causes ranging from anti-violence to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community – to share their stories online.
Info: The anniversary collection is available at dmk.com.sg and DMK stores
Sole Superior returns after two years
Sneaker and streetwear convention Sole Superior is making a comeback on Saturday, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Look forward to performances by electronic music acts, lucky draw prizes, exclusive merchandise featuring artwork inspired by television series Stranger Things (2016 to present) and created by Singaporean illustrator JL, and an anticipated sneaker collaboration with Indonesian label Saint Barkley.
The event will also launch Sole Superior’s first digital showcase of past artist collaborations and non-fungible tokens. You can also shop from a community marketplace of independent vendors and resellers offering sneakers, apparel, vintage items and more.
Info: Sole Superior takes place on Saturday, 1 to 7pm, at Drip Singapore, 100 Orchard Road. Ticket prices start at $20