Style News: Blackpink Lisa debuts make-up; Superga and Tiong Bahru Bakery collab

Blackpink's Lisa launches make-up collection

South Korean pop star Lisa from Blackpink has launched her debut make-up collection with Mac Cosmetics. She was named Mac's global brand ambassador last year.

For the Mac x L collection, she curated the items, chose shade names and designed the purple glitter packaging, picking a fluoro-yellow font for her signature "to represent neon lights that give a cool, hip-hop and urban vibe".

The highlight of the collection is a 12-pan eyeshadow palette ($106) with shades the rapper-singer named after things in her life, such as her cats Leo, Louis and Lily.

Also included are six Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolours ($45 each), three of which are new shades created byLisa - Rhythm 'N' Roses, Swoon For Blooms and Pink Roses; two eyeliners ($43 each); a blush in Mac's signature shade Melba ($48); and a highlighter in the shade Show Gold ($68), embossed with an edelweiss blossom, her favourite flower.

Info: Available at Mac boutiques including Takashimaya Shopping Centre, select Sephora stores including Ion Orchard, and Sephora's website.

Superga serves up collab with Tiong Bahru Bakery



The three-piece capsule of unisex high-top sneakers marks Superga's first collaboration with a food-and-beverage brand. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SUPERGA



Italian sneaker brand Superga has teamed up with an unlikely partner for its latest collaboration: home-grown Tiong Bahru Bakery (TBB).

Fresh from the oven, the three-piece capsule of unisex high-top sneakers ($119.90 each) marks Superga's first collaboration with a food-and-beverage brand - and spotlights TBB's famous croissant.

The Superga 2795 Croissant Print features a whimsical all-over print of the croissant; while the more minimal Superga 2795 Tonal Print puts a cheeky spin on bread with a metal bread tag engraved with "Superga X TBB".

Or spring for a cross between the two with the Superga 2796 Embroidery Patches - with embroidered patches on its cream canvas upper, the bakery's green Aztec print on its back bumper, and the mantra "A croissant a day keeps the doctor away".

To celebrate the launch, Superga has transformed its Takashimaya store into a cafe-inspired pop-up decked out in green and white with croissant memorabilia.

Info: Available at all Superga stores and Superga's website.

Klarra opens Ion store



The home-grown womenswear brand has opened its third store, called Oasis In The City, in Ion Orchard. PHOTO: COURTESY OF KLARRA



The home-grown womenswear brand has opened its third store, called Oasis In The City, in Ion Orchard. It joins a smattering of fellow Singaporean labels - In Good Company; Love, Bonito; and By Invite Only - at the mall.

Shop among cream-coloured furnishings and curved archways. A botanical installation anchors the space. Here, you can find the brand's clean, minimalistic designs and range of shoes, as well as upcoming lines of elevated essentials and kids' wear - a first for founder and expectant mother Beatrice Tan.

Like Klarra's other outlets at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and Raffles City, the compact store allows for click-and-collect purchases.

In conjunction with the store's opening, the brand has launched a new collection named The Oasis, featuring classic silhouettes in desert hues.

Info: Klarra: Oasis In The City is at B3-09, Ion Orchard