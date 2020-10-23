Style News: Beyond The Vines rebrands and opens new store

Beyond The Vines rebrands and opens new store

After five years as a womenswear brand, home-grown label Beyond The Vines has rebranded itself as a design studio, where no product category is off-limits. New to its offerings are a menswear line, bucket hats, stationery, AirPod cases and small home furnishings.

It was an idea they had been toying with for a year, says co-founder Rebecca Ting, 33, who started the brand with her husband, Mr Daniel Chew, 34.

"With our new identity, we want to use real faces and relationships (in our marketing materials) that people recognise and can associate with," says Ms Ting.

Launching the rebrand is a new 2,216 sq ft concept store at Ngee Ann City, designed to be "more approachable". It pays homage to the brand's design ethos with industrial-chic boltless racks and a striking blue cashier that doubles as a centrepiece installation.

A mirror-lined Bag Bar at the front of the store displays the brand's cult favourite Dumpling Bags ($59) in every colour, encouraging customers to try before they buy.

The bags, in particular, were a hot item online during the circuit breaker period. Mr Chew says: "The Dumpling Bags saved us during the pandemic." The brand also has a store at Funan mall. Info: Beyond The Vines Design Store is located at B1-42/46 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, 391 Orchard Road. Go to beyondthevines.com

Sustainable shopping pop-up The Lounge by Zerrin returns

For those looking to spend their dollar responsibly, sustainable retail pop-up The Lounge by Zerrin has returned for its third edition.

Occupying the second floor of The Social Space cafe in Marina One, the pop-up store brings together more than 20 emerging brands that champion social and environmental values, featuring designers from places such as Singapore, Bali, Cambodia.

They include Singapore-based African jewellery and lifestyle brand Ashepa, Bali-made slow fashion label Whispers & Anarchy and Indonesian fashion brand Step of Grace.

Behind the pop-up is online retail and media platform Zerrin (zerrin.com), which carries about 30 sustainable fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands.

The bi-annual affair is the only time one can browse the offerings from Zerrin in person. Info: The Lounge is located at The Social Space cafe, 01-03 Marina One, 5 Straits View. It is open from Tuesdays to Sundays and runs till Dec 8.

Shop to support breast cancer awareness

There is one week left to do some good while shopping during the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The annual Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign is retailing some of its star products in limited-edition, pink-ribbon packaging, with part of the proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

This year, the beauty conglomerate has roped in home-grown retail businesses to give back in style.

There is the collaboration with local print and textile studio Minor Miracles - an accessories collection comprising a pouch ($28), a headband ($18) and a fabric mask ($12) in an exclusive print called The Garden. Twenty per cent of the profits from the sale of the items in the blush shade will be donated to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) in support of breast-disease research.

A collection with home-grown lingerie label Perk by Kate, which is sold out, features a blush-coloured Harper Full Cup Padded Bralette ($80 or $120). Part of the proceeds is donated to SGH.

Also, 20 per cent of the proceeds from the in-store sale of any pink sneakers (from $59.90 for kids and $63.90 for adults) from Italian brand Superga will go towards the same cause. These customers will also receive complimentary shoelace customisation and a lipstick from The Estee Lauder Companies' brands. Info: Buy from minormiracles.shop, perkbykate.com and Superga stores including Wheelock Place.

