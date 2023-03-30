Style News: Atelier Cologne’s first boutique in S’pore, new brightening serums to try

Atelier Cologne unveils first boutique

French artisanal perfumery Atelier Cologne has set up shop in Singapore, with a new dedicated boutique at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

Distributed in Singapore by Aura Prestige, the niche brand established in 2009 was previously available here only at multi-brand fragrance retailer Amaris. In its new boutique, it is housed alongside other niche brands in Aura Prestige’s portfolio.

Discover Atelier Cologne’s two perfume collections – Collection Absolue (from $115 to $230), and the more premium Collection Rare (from $190 to $380), which utilises rarer and highly concentrated ingredients.