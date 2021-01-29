Style News

CAUDALIE DEBUTS NEW ANTI-AGEING RANGE

French skincare brand Caudalie has released a new anti-ageing range of products that comes with Harvard Medical School's stamp of approval.

The improved Resveratrol-Lift line was created through a partnership between Caudalie founder Mathilde Thomas and Harvard's Dr David Sinclair, an acclaimed biologist who specialises in the science of ageing.

They patented a new combination of ingredients, adding vegan collagen booster to an existing patented formula of vine resveratrol and hyaluronic acid.

A known anti-ageing antioxidant, resveratrol can be found in grape skin - a tribute to Caudalie's roots in a French vineyard. The new recipe is said to be twice as effective as retinol and to help the skin produce five times the amount of natural collagen.

The Resveratrol-Lift range comprises the Instant Firming Serum ($98), Firming Night Cream ($84), Lightweight Firming Cashmere ($82) day cream and Firming Eye Gel-Cream ($79). In a first for the brand, all the products have fully recyclable packaging.

Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg

YING THE LABEL TEAMS UP WITH RISIS TO CREATE UPCYCLED NECKLACES

Local brands Ying The Label and Risis have joined hands for a sustainable capsule of accessories.

Called Re:loop, the collection features upcycled fabric necklaces by Ying, paired with Risis' signature orchid charms. The gold used for the charms was recycled from unused metal wastage, according to Risis chief executive Verene Ng.

The necklaces, priced at $228, come in six fabric designs and four gold finishings for the orchid charm. Shoppers can mix and match the fabrics and charms.

The collaboration came about after Ying founder Phuay Li Ying discovered during the circuit breaker that her tailor had plenty of uncut fabric left over. It spurred her to find creative ways to upcycle them.

Info: Available at The Ying Atelier at 01-18, KAP Mall, and Risis' boutique at B2M-244, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

DIOR MAKE-UP GETS SUSTAINABLE

French luxury brand Dior has revamped its signature Rouge Dior lipstick with a refillable case. The lipstick's exterior retains its sleek silver trim and "CD" initials, but you can now pop the lipstick bullet in and out of the case.

A Rouge Dior lipstick, available in 35 shades, costs $56. Refills (price to be confirmed) will be launched on Aug 15. The house also introduced two new finishes - extra-matte Velvet and bright Metallic.

Info: Available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters

LOEWE INTRODUCES NANO PUZZLE BAG

Spanish luxury house Loewe has a new member in its Puzzle bag family: the Nano Puzzle, a rescaled version of the iconic silhouette and the smallest iteration of the handbag yet.

Released in a rainbow of colours, the Nano Puzzle ($1,990) is made of calfskin and finished with a herringbone-patterned cotton lining and palladium metal fixings. It is also the only Puzzle bag to include a detachable metallic chain.

The geometric Puzzle is the first handbag designed by creative director Jonathan Anderson when he joined the brand in 2013. It quickly became a favourite among fashion insiders and is now a modern icon.

Info: Available at all Loewe stores

Amanda Chai