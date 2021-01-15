Style News

SWEET COLLAB BETWEEN H&M DIVIDED AND CHUPA CHUPS

Swedish fashion retailer H&M is no stranger to collaborations and its latest is an unexpectedly cheerful one - with Spanish lollipop and confectionery brand Chupa Chups. The capsule collection between Chupa Chups and H&M's youth line Divided features the recognisable logo splashed across various candy-coloured pieces.

Load up on sweet nostalgia with the mix of fashion pieces that includes dainty blouses, dresses, preppy tweed, cosy pullovers ($29.95) and cardigans ($49.95) - perfect for the rainy weather.

Accessories include a crossbody bag ($29.95) and soft berets ($17.95) in a palette of pastels.

Info: The Chupa Chups X H&M Divided collection is now available in-store and online at hm.com

LIFEBUOY COLLABORATES WITH DISNEY TSUM TSUM

Add some festive cuteness to your hand hygiene with Lifebuoy's latest products.

This Chinese New Year, the brand has collaborated with Disney Tsum Tsum to feature limited-edition Tsum Tsum zodiac designs on its hand sanitisers and hand washes.

There are five designs for the hand sanitiser ($3.90) - four featuring three Chinese zodiac animals grouped by compatibility, and one of just the ox for the Year of the Ox. The ox design is available only at FairPrice and Watsons.

The hand washes ($2.90 for 200ml), too, have the same grouped zodiac designs.

While stocks last, redeem a Lifebuoy x Tsum Tsum mandarin orange pouch when you spend $18 on any Lifebuoy products (excluding hand sanitisers); or a Tsum Tsum hongbao pack when you spend $8 on Lifebuoy x Tsum Tsum hand sanitisers.

Info: Available at FairPrice, Watsons, Giant, Guardian and Cold Storage

SK-II'S NEW YEAR PACKAGING INSPIRED BY HAPPY REUNIONS

It has almost become a tradition to await a limited-edition design of SK-II's Pitera Facial Treatment Essence every Chinese New Year.

This year's offering, while simple in design, is particularly meaningful in the age of Covid-19 - featuring "XOXO" motifs in gold brush strokes against a red bottle, inspired by hugs, kisses and long-awaited happy reunions.

Send your loved one virtual hugs and kisses via this bottle.

Info: Priced at $289 and available at all SK-II counters

LANEIGE REFORMULATES WATER SLEEPING MASK

Laneige has made a good product better. The South Korean beauty brand launched the Water Sleeping Mask Ex ($45 for 70ml) - a reformulation of its Water Sleeping Mask, its global bestseller for the past 16 years.

The enhanced formula includes sugar cane-derived squalane to seal in moisture and protect the skin barrier, and a probiotics complex containing Apsulloc - a green tea probiotics from Jeju's tea fields which supposedly strengthens the skin defence and brightens tired skin.

In line with the rising skincare trend of maintaining the skin's microbiome, the product also includes Sleeping Microbiome, a patented technology that is said to work by rebuilding the skin's biome balance after damage by external aggressors such as dust and UV rays.

Info: Available at all Laneige boutiques and Laneige LazMall from today