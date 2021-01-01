Style news

INNISFREE'S NEW BLACK TEA-THEMED SKINCARE LINE

Innisfree fans will be pleased to know that the South Korean beauty brand has launched a new line of products.

The Black Tea Youth Enhancing line (above) pre-launched online on Dec 22 and launched in stores today, has Jeju black tea as its star ingredient and supposedly combats skin fatigue.

The collection comprises an ampoule mist ($29), eye serum ($41), night cream ($49) and the star product, the Black Tea Youth Enhancing Ampoule ($51).

The Ampoule serum includes patented ingredients - Reset Concentrate and Night Defense Formula - which are said to tackle dryness, dullness, texture, sensitivity and overall skin health overnight.

Try the full line with the Black Tea Youth Enhancing Ampoule Special Set ($51), available in limited quantities and which comes with a full-sized Ampoule and minis of the other products.

Info: Available at Innisfree stores from today

POMELO TEAMS UP WITH GRAB

Another unlikely collaboration sees fashion brand Pomelo and ride-hailing and food-delivery platform Grab teaming up for a capsule collection of streetwear.

The partnership is meant to celebrate the two brands' "shared ethos of being community-driven and customer-centric", according to a press release.

The capsule comprises six streetwear-style pieces in a palette of green and white, and purple and black - to represent Grab and Pomelo's corporate colours respectively.



PHOTO: POMELO



Graphic tees are emblazoned with cheeky statements such as "we both do delivery" (above, left) and "delivering looks".

Prices range from $19 for T-shirts and scarves to $109 for the 'I Am Here To Deliver Looks' leather jacket (above, right).

Info: Available at pomelofashion.com and on the Pomelo app

GUCCI AND THE NORTH FACE'S COLLABORATION COLLECTION



PHOTO: GUCCI



In September, Gucci teased a collaboration with American outdoors brand The North Face, via a series of short videos on Instagram and TikTok.

In a new video campaign by its creative director Alessandro Michele, the Italian luxury house has revealed what its unorthodox partnership will include: ready-to-wear, luggage and even tent gear - the full works for a happy glamper.

The ready-to-wear collection features down-padded coats, bomber jackets, vests, shirts, skirts and jumpsuits - some in new floral prints created for the collaboration, others drawn from The North Face's materials library. All are plastered with Gucci's logo.

Silhouettes of the outerwear are based on original The North Face designs from the 1970s.

Pack them into luggage adorned in bright colours and a mix of Gucci House motifs and graphic patterns of the new collaboration print. There are also backpacks ($2,570) and belt bags ($1,360) in exclusive prints.

The sole shoe in the collection is a gender-neutral hiking boot ($2,090) emblazoned with the collaboration logo.

The collection will debut in China before being distributed globally through select stores and pop-ups. In Singapore, it will launch at Gucci Paragon on Jan 11.

Prices start at $280 for a pair of socks.

Info: Available from Jan 11 at Gucci, 01-38 The Paragon

DRUNK ELEPHANT LAUNCHES FIRST FACE SPRAY



PHOTO: DRUNK ELEPHANT



Cult beauty label Drunk Elephant has added a new product to its arsenal of Instagram-friendly, ingredient-focused skincare. Launched today, the Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Spray ($60 for 100ml, above) is the brand's first face mist.

The formula is a cocktail of fermented sake extract, kombucha and hops which claims to support and replenish the skin's microbiome, as well as protect against various forms of pollution, including blue light.

It is also packed with ceramides, electrolytes, vitamin F and essential amino acids to keep the skin soft and plump. Mist generously as part of your skincare routine or over make-up for an instant hydration boost.

Info: Available at sephora.sg and Sephora stores at Ion Orchard, Ngee Ann City, Westgate, Tampines 1 and Nex