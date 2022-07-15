Style News

BURBERRY MAKES OVER TANJONG BEACH CLUB

Get ready for an extra touch of luxury on your next beach outing. To celebrate the launch of its Thomas Burberry (TB) Summer Monogram collection, British fashion house Burberry has taken over Tanjong Beach Club in Sentosa, as part of a series of immersive takeovers at luxury holiday destinations across the world.

Until July 27, visitors to the club can expect to find sunbeds, seat cushions, parasols and cabanas decked out in the TB Summer Monogram, a new monogram which merges the classic Burberry Check with the TB Monogram and features interlocking TB initials.

If the logomania has you craving a piece of Burberry, you can shop the new summer collection at an on-site pop-up store.

In a sunset-orange design, the store carries pieces for men, women and children, including T-shirts, shirts, shorts and swimwear, along with accessories like the Lola bucket bag. Prices start from $670 for ready-to-wear items.

Singapore is the third of four stops in Burberry's beach club takeover, after Loulou Ramatuelle in Saint-Tropez, France, and Ananti Cove Busan in South Korea. A final location in Ibiza, Spain, has yet to be announced. Info: Until July 27 at Tanjong Beach Club, 120 Tanjong Beach Walk. To book, go to tanjong beachclub.com

H&M LAUNCHES MEMBERSHIP PROGRAMME

Eleven years after entering the Singapore market, Swedish fast-fashion brand H&M has launched its membership programme here.

The free and digital programme requires no card or vouchers - simply register or update your account in the app or at hm.com.

Members enjoy discounts, different delivery options, free returns and exclusive access to events and competitions.

Points collected from shopping in stores and online can be put towards future purchases. You can also collect conscious points - bonus points that reward sustainable choices such as taking along your own shopping bag and recycling unwanted clothes.

Those who reach the higher-tiered H&M Plus Membership receive additional benefits, including early access to offers and special collections, invitations to exclusive shopping events, birthday surprises, and free shipping and returns.

Sign up by tomorrow and receive a one-time discount of 15 per cent off your entire purchase, a free month of Spotify Premium and 2,500 Grab Rewards points (valid for the first 5,000 sign-ups). Info: hm.com

GET BRONZED WITH NEW FENTY LAUNCHES

If the recent flood of sunshine has not sufficiently warmed your skin, fake a tan with Fenty Beauty's new bronzing products.

The Sun Stalk'r Face + Eye Bronzer & Highlighter Palette ($75) combines five contour shades and two new highlighter shades in one, which can be used to define your face. It doubles as eye shadow too, making it a handy palette for travel.

For a touch of infused shimmer, the Toast'd Swirl Bronze Shimmer Powder ($62, above right) is a supersized bronze shimmer powder that can be used on the face and body for extra oomph. It comes in two shades of bronze: champagne (Chocolate Swiller) and gold (Pecan Swiller). Sweep on the products with the Cheek-Hugging Bronzer Brush #190 ($54) in a limited-edition gold hue. Info: Available at Sephora stores and sephora.sg

DISCOVER SK-II'S SIGNATURE INGREDIENT

Ever wondered what the hype over SK-II is about? See it for yourself with a peek into the story and innovations behind Pitera, the Japanese brand's signature ingredient developed more than 40 years ago.

At an interactive mobile platform (piteraday.sk-ii.com/qr), you can learn about the brand's milestones, take a virtual trip to the birthplace of Pitera and see how it is supposed to work on stressed skin.

The site was unveiled as part of World Pitera Day on Wednesday, SK-II's first global event dedicated to Pitera.

The brand held a physical event in Tokyo that was broadcast virtually to the world.

It also launched a campaign called Late Night Portraits, featuring photographs of bare-skinned brand ambassadors - including K-pop girl group Twice's Mina and Japanese comedienne Naomi Watanabe - at their "worst moments" at night. The stars had their skin prepped with only Pitera for the shoot.

The campaign was inspired by SK-II's new study, which found that women's skin condition fluctuates greatly within a day, even looking up to 10 years older, due to daily stressors. Info: piteraday.sk-ii.com/qr