Style News

UNIQLO X MARNI COLLAB LAUNCHES

You can get a piece of Marni at an affordable price as the Italian luxury fashion brand's collaboration with Uniqlo drops in stores today.

Expect lots of colour. Staples from Uniqlo provide a blank canvas for Marni to bring its distinctive use of colour and visual language. Gingham prints are updated in a yellow palette, while stripes get colourblock treatment.

The silhouettes, too, are fresh, with a play on proportions - seen in balloon tops and skirts, and a cocoon-silhouette Blocktech coat. The relaxed shirt-and-pants co-ords in three vibrant colourways are sure to be a hit.

The collection includes nine items for women and 10 for men. Prices start at $29.90 for T-shirts and $39.90 for dresses, blouses and bottoms, and go up to $199.90 for outerwear.

Info: The full collection is available at Uniqlo stores at Orchard Central, Ion Orchard and VivoCity, and at uniqlo.com

SUMMER FRAGRANCES FROM CHANEL, GUERLAIN

Light and fresh scents are back in season and these new luxury launches will keep you smelling on point.

From Chanel's Les Eaux de Chanel collection - inspired by places that were significant to founder Gabrielle Chanel - comes the latest scent Paris-Paris ($220 for 125ml).

Boasting notes of damascena rose, pink peppercorn extract, citrus and patchouli, this fresh, spicy floral pays homage to Paris.

Meanwhile, Guerlain has added another scent to its Aqua Allegoria range of light fragrances designed as an ode to nature. Nerolia Vetiver ($231 for 125ml) is a green, fruity-woody blend of neroli, vetiver, fresh basil and fig accord that pays tribute to the Mediterranean.

The new scent features a reformulation for the entire range, which now contains up to 95 per cent ingredients of natural origin, and alcohol from organic farming.

Also given an eco-friendly revamp is the bottle - now refillable ($277 for a 200ml refill) via the spray that can be unscrewed, and made from 15 per cent recycled glass.

Info: Available at Chanel Fragrance and Beauty boutiques, the Takashimaya counter, and sg-eshop.chanel.com; and at the Guerlain Ion Orchard store, Guerlain counters and Sephora stores

TAKE PART IN GREEN WORKSHOPS AT ION ORCHARD

Till next month, take part in a variety of tours, workshops and events themed around sustainability at Ion Orchard as part of the mall's Love Our World campaign.

Ion Orchard is rewarding shoppers with green points - its eco rewards programme - when they sign up for tours and workshops from participating brands.

From today to Sunday, get your coffee fix at Nespresso and create simple coffee recipes while learning how to upcycle coffee capsules.

You can also learn to craft your own recycled leather key charms out of surplus leathers with Bynd Artisan (July 15 to 17), join a fashion swop at In Good Company (July 23 to 24) and upcycle pre-loved clothing into coasters at Muji (July 29 to 31).

For a free activity, the mall has partnered with the Breast Cancer Foundation to present Ahead Of Time, a photo exhibition featuring 25 breast cancer survivors with their children - as part of Cancer Survivor Month this month.

On show at Ion Art Gallery, the photographs are printed on sustainable fine art paper made from 100 per cent cotton rags, with recyclable frames.

Info: Go to ionorchard.com/campaign/love-our-world

DEALS ON PAULA'S CHOICE SKINCARE

American skincare brand Paula's Choice is celebrating 27 years of skin science.

Tilll Thursday next week, shop five anniversary kits of its bestselling products - curated for different skin types and needs.

If you have been wanting to try the brand's iconic Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant ($48), now is your chance to get it at a bundle discount price. It is included in the Pot Of Glow Kit, $139 (retail price $186), which is for all skin types and comes with a vitamin C booster and niacinamide booster; as well as the Tighten & Reshape Kit, $125 (retail price $163), which is suitable for normal to oily skin and comes with a balancing toner and its Clinical Niacinamide 20% Treatment.

Until Sunday, get up to 25 per cent off anniversary kits and fan favourites for dry to normal skin. With a minimum spend of $160, receive a free Hydra Max Party Pack of mini skincare (worth $86) and a limited-edition reusable BPA-free tumbler.

Info: Go to paulaschoice.sg

PAMPER YOURSELF WITH ORIBE BODY CARE

If you love the smell of luxury haircare brand Oribe's products, you will be pleased to know you can wear it on your body too.

The brand, which claims to be the first to have used a fine fragrance in its hair products, has introduced a new body and fragrance collection expanding on its signature scent, the amber-floral Cote d'Azur - which runs through its haircare line and is also available as an eau de parfum.

Two new fragrances join the signature: Valley Of Flowers, a lush, floral scent with notes of Bulgarian rose; and Desertland, an aromatic green scent with crisp notes of juniper berry, desert wildflowers and Texas cedarwood.

The new scents are available as eau de parfum ($48 for 10ml and $176 for 75ml) as well as the Replenishing Body Wash ($68) and Restorative Body Creme ($92).

Info: Available at Oribe salons and retailers. Go to oribe.com