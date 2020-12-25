Style News

GOLDEN HOLIDAY COLLECTIONS

Gold seems to be the rage for beauty collections this year.

Newly released for the holidays is Burberry's Festive Gold 2020 make-up range, featuring limited-edition gold packaging. It includes the Essentials Glow Palette ($132), a three-in-one face palette of cream and powder formulas to sculpt, colour and highlight the complexion. The palette is available in 01 Fair to Light Medium and 02 Medium to Dark.

Nars, too, has debuted a make-up collection dipped in gold. The French brand's Holiday 2020 collection includes cult classic products and new value sets. The star of the collection is the VIP Audacious Lipstick ($46) in five best-selling shades - Barbara, Anita, Audrey, Mona and Rita - in limited-edition gold tubes. Info: Burberry's Festive Gold 2020 range is available at BHG Bugis Junction and on burberry.com. Nars Holiday 2020 is available at Nars boutiques and zalora.sg.

LIGHT UP YOUR HOME WITH LUXURY BAOBAB CANDLES

Add a touch of luxury to your living space with the new holiday collection from scented candle and diffuser brand Baobab Collection.

Part of its Autumn/Winter releases, The High Society collection comprises three new candles named after characters from literature - (Jay) Gatsby from The Great Gatsby; Louise (de Renal) from The Red And The Black; and (Charles) Swann from Swann's Way - in hand-blown glass holders. Each is available in four sizes and is priced from $210 to $1200.

Another limited-edition winter candle named Foty ($210 to $1,200) - perfumed with cinnamon, amber and cashmere wood - comes in a red raffia sleeve hand-crocheted by a cooperative of Malagasy women in Madagascar. Info: Available at Flaming Queen stores including Mandarin Gallery, and flaming-queen.com.

NEW NAIL WRAP BRAND TEAMS UP WITH LOCAL CREATIVES

The newest brand to join the growing nail wrap or nail sticker market, Emery & Co has collaborated with fellow Singaporean indie brands to launch exclusive designs and matching merchandise.

You can pick up a clay earrings bundle from Project Klei, textile necklaces from Muta.wear, clutch bags from Bags 2 Basics, adhesive lashes from Halona and more earring bundles from Hazymomo.

Bundles start at $28.80 and each comes with a set of nail wraps co-designed by Emery & Co and the corresponding brand.

Emery & Co was created by creative agency partners Veronica Chau and Alvin Tan in their spare time during the circuit breaker. They work exclusively with local designers to create hand-drawn illustrations and graphics.

Individual nail wraps are priced at $14.90 and the brand also retails a Petite line for children. Info: Emery & Co is available at Design Orchard, krisshop.com and emeryco.com. The Christmas collaborations are available exclusively at emeryco.com.

LOCAL FASHION PHOTOGRAPHER WINS GETTY IMAGES GRANT

Singaporean photographer Hidhir Badaruddin, 25, has become the first Singaporean to win Getty Images' latest Creative Bursary grant - and the top prize, no less.

He bagged a grant of US$10,000 (S$13,300), as one of three young creatives from around the world, beating 250 applicants worldwide.

The London-based photographer is a recent graduate of the London College of Fashion. He was awarded for his photo series Younglawa, which explores his vision for a new generation of Asian masculinity.

Younglawa is a play on words between English and Malay, which translates to "someone who is beautiful" or "the beautiful", Hidhir said in a press release.

He added of his photo series: "I hope to challenge the stereotype of the Asian male and celebrate his youth, tenderness and soul. I want the world to know how diverse and multi-faceted Asian men can be, celebrating all shades and sexualities."

This year's bursary, titled Definition Future, seeks to provide emerging creatives with the financial freedom and mentorship to explore the possible complexities of the future, through creative visual storytelling.