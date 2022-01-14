Style News

GUCCI TIGER POP-UP ROARS INTO PARAGON

Italian luxury house Gucci is kicking off the Year of the Tiger with a show-stopping pop-up at Paragon Shopping Centre.

Giant leaves outlined by LED lights form a canopy over this forest-like space, which houses a new festive collection of ready-to-wear and accessories.

The tiger is no stranger to Gucci. It is a mainstay of creative director Alessandro Michele's collections, and was notably in an archival design by Italian artist and illustrator Vittorio Accornero in the late 1960s.

This year, a reinterpretation of the archival design depicts the beast against greenery and flowers in a pastel palette - splashed across caps, shoes and signature bags. Tiger motifs appear elsewhere in the collection - in patch form and embroidery on jackets, jeans and knitwear - and along with Gucci's interlocking G motif, multicolour monogram or iconic web stripe.

Prices range from $350 to $4,650 for bags and accessories, and $870 to $5,560 for ready-to-wear. The pop-up runs until Feb 15 or while stocks last.

Info: Level 1 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road

SHARON AU AND AKINN COLLABORATE

Local fashion label Akinn, helmed by designer Wykidd Song, has found a new muse: actress Sharon Au.

She collaborated with Akinn to design a newly launched collection of chic womenswear that celebrates life and hope in the pandemic, and is conceptualised against the backdrop of Paris, where she is based.

Called The Story Of Hope, the capsule includes six dresses Au named after "dreams (she) dared to dream".

"Growing up, I had dreams and aspirations which I thought someone like me would never be able to realise. It was like shooting for the stars, but I dreamt anyway," says the 46-year-old. Au is back in town to perform in a play for the Esplanade's Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts 2022, which runs from Feb 11 to March 6.

Prices for the pieces range from $249 to $329.

Among the versatile offerings is the Mademoiselle-In-Love Double Breast Convertible Dress ($329), inspired by Au's Parisian "chic decontracte" (smart casual) style - which can be worn alone or styled with a turtleneck.

Another look, the Red Carpet Column Dress with Front Folds ($289) - described by Song as "one-half Sharon and one-half (film and fashion icon) Audrey Hepburn" - makes a perfect outfit for Chinese New Year.

Info: akinn.com

DIOR LAUNCHES NEW LOOK MAKE-UP COLLECTION

In a first for the French luxury house, Dior's La Collection Privee fragrances and Dior Make-Up have launched a limited-edition collection in matching houndstooth print.

The New Look make-up collection is named after Christian Dior's seminal New Look fashion style which debuted in the 1940s, a hyper-curvaceous way of dressing that was christened after a Harper's Bazaar journalist exclaimed: "Your dresses have such a new look."

Among the silhouettes were black-and-white houndstooth suits, and the print went on to become a signature for the house.

From the case to the bottle, three fragrances - Gris Dior, Lucky and Jasmin des Anges ($195 to $395) - have been given a makeover and dressed in houndstooth checks. A Refillable Travel Spray Case ($160) in the same print lets you carry around your favourite scent.

For make-up, the popular Forever Couture Perfect Cushion ($105) and Rouge Dior lipstick ($69) in four finishes sport the graphic print on their casings. The lipstick bullets are also engraved with a houndstooth pattern.

Info: Make-up available at Dior Beauty boutiques and counters as well as shop.dior.com.sg. Fragrances available at La Collection Privee Christian Dior boutique, B2-52 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn

WATSONS SETS UP SHOP ON AMAZON SINGAPORE

Watsons announced on Tuesday that it has launched a storefront on Amazon Singapore, making it the first health-and-beauty retail brand in Singapore to do so on the e-marketplace.

Until Feb 10, Amazon customers can get their Watsons essentials delivered in a jiffy - with free two-hour scheduled delivery for orders above $25. After the promotion period, free same-day shipping is available for orders above $60.

To celebrate the launch, the retailer is offering one-for-one deals across select bath and body, skincare, haircare and beauty products till Feb 6.

Info: amazon.sg/watsons