Style News

BLACKPINK'S LISA LAUNCHES MAKE-UP COLLECTION

South Korean pop star Lisa from Blackpink has launched her debut make-up collection with Mac Cosmetics. She was named Mac's global brand ambassador last year.

For the Mac x L collection, she curated the items, chose shade names and designed the purple glitter packaging, picking a fluoroyellow font for her signature "to represent neon lights that give a cool, hip-hop and urban vibe".

The highlight of the collection is a 12-pan eyeshadow palette ($106) with shades the rapper-singer named after things in her life, such as her cats Leo, Louis and Lily.

Also included are six Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolours ($45 each), three of which are new shades created by Lisa - Rhythm 'N' Roses, Swoon For Blooms and Pink Roses; two eyeliners ($43 each); a blush in Mac's signature shade Melba ($48); and a highlighter in the shade Show Gold ($68), embossed with an edelweiss blossom, her favourite flower.

Info: Available at Mac boutiques including Takashimaya Shopping Centre, select Sephora stores including Ion Orchard, and sephora.sg

SUPERGA SERVES UP COLLAB WITH TIONG BAHRU BAKERY

Italian sneaker brand Superga has teamed up with an unlikely partner for its latest collaboration: home-grown Tiong Bahru Bakery (TBB).

Fresh from the oven, the three-piece capsule of unisex high-top sneakers ($119.90 each) marks Superga's first collaboration with a food-and-beverage brand - and spotlights TBB's famous croissant.

The Superga 2795 Croissant Print features a whimsical all-over print of the croissant; while the more minimal Superga 2795 Tonal Print puts a cheeky spin on bread with a metal bread tag engraved with "Superga X TBB".

Or spring for a cross between the two with the Superga 2796 Embroidery Patches - with embroidered patches on its cream canvas upper, the bakery's green Aztec print on its back bumper, and the mantra "A croissant a day keeps the doctor away".

To celebrate the launch, Superga has transformed its Takashimaya store into a cafe-inspired pop-up decked out in green and white with croissant memorabilia.

Info: Available at all Superga stores and superga.com.sg

KLARRA OPENS ION STORE

The home-grown womenswear brand has opened its third store, called Oasis In The City, in Ion Orchard. It joins a smattering of fellow Singaporean labels - In Good Company; Love, Bonito; and By Invite Only - at the mall.

Shop among cream furnishings and curved archways. A botanical installation anchors the space. Here, you can find the brand's clean, minimalist designs and range of shoes, as well as upcoming lines of elevated essentials and kids' wear - a first for founder and expectant mother Beatrice Tan.

In conjunction with the store's opening, the brand has launched a new collection named The Oasis, featuring classic silhouettes in desert hues.

Info: Klarra: Oasis In The City is at B3-09, Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn