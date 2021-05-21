Style News

NEW LOUNGEWEAR PLAYER SELENIGHTCO

A new home-grown loungewear brand has joined the scene, just in time for stay-home needs. Selenightco was co-founded by Ms Nora Lim and Ms Heng Juit Wen, former colleagues in the beauty industry, to provide products that promote quality rest.

The name was inspired by selenite - a night-time crystal said to help one combat insomnia, clear the mind and get a good night's sleep.

Ms Lim, a mother of a four-year-old girl, wanted items to boost her mental and emotional well-being amid nights of interrupted sleep, while Ms Heng sought sophisticated yet comfortable clothing that would take her from a nap to a Zoom call.

The debut collection comprises sleepwear and loungewear sets and separates in thermo-regulating fabrics and feature in-house designed prints. Items range from $59 for a camisole to $89 for a kimono, with sets priced from $118 to $128.

Prizing sustainability, Selenightco products are made from natural and organic fibres. The first collection uses tencel lyocell fabrics - made from eucalyptus trees farmed organically with natural rainwater - and buttons made from the nuts of South American Tagua trees, which are harvested naturally as they fall to the ground once ripe.

The brand also offers wellness products such as essential oil roll-ons and journals.

Info: Available at selenightco.com

HERA'S NEW BLACK CUSHION

South Korean brand Hera's popular Black Cushion ($75, comes with a refill) has been given an upgrade for pandemic times.

The new formula is said to have longer wear (up to 24 hours) that is still comfortable, aimed at make-up lovers who experience skin discomfort from wearing a mask.

A new "Zero-vity Fit" technology offers three layers of coverage with differing properties - to adhere to skin, maintain the adherence and curve to the skin's textures - in one thin layer, with a matt, non-drying finish.

The cushion packaging, too, has been revamped - to a sleek, all-black case.

Info: Available at Hera's Ion boutique, heraonline.sg and sephora.sg

INNISFREE REVAMPS CULT SERUM

Fans of Innisfree's Green Tea Seed Serum ($37) will be pleased to know the South Korean brand has upgraded its formula. The fourth generation of the best-selling product boasts a new Green Tea Biome technology and proprietary ingredient "Green Tea Tri-Biotics", which includes prebiotics, post-probiotics and probiotics derived from the fermented dissolution of green tea leaves harvested from Jeju Island. These are said to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier, which in turn relieves roughness and dryness caused by daily skin moisture loss.

The serum also contains green tea water and five types of hyaluronic acid to replenish moisture in the deepest levels of the skin.

Info: Available at all Innisfree stores and Innisfree's official store on Shopee