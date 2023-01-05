Style influencer Wendy Long’s modern take on a pre-war house in Orchard Road

SINGAPORE – Private investor and style influencer Wendy Long is a self-professed city girl, and by city, she means the heart of Singapore’s shopping belt, Orchard Road.

So when the time came to find a new home that would be larger than the four-bedroom apartment in Marina Bay where she and her husband lived, the 43-year-old hunted for properties that were a stone’s throw from the places she frequents.

A bigger space, she says, is something she has come to appreciate during the pandemic. Instead of going for “cookie-cutter inter-terrace landed properties”, she fell in love with a pre-war conservation house in Cairnhill Road.

“Whether it is your own style or the house that you live in, personality is very important. I’m very particular when it comes to what I like and what I don’t. A house should always be a reflection of your overall style,” she says.

Long adds that her new home’s proximity to Orchard Road also helps as she is often slightly late for appointments.

Designed by renowned Singapore-based Argentinian architect Ernesto Bedmar in the 1980s, the three-storey conservation property has a built-up area of about 4,000 sq ft. According to Long’s research, it was previously owned by a member of one of Singapore’s most prominent families, which she says clinched the deal for her.

She recalls that she had first seen the sale listing slightly more than a year ago. While she loved the space she saw in the photos and the video tour online, she did not make a viewing appointment. Shortly after, the listing was taken off the market.

“At the time, I was not ready to make an offer and did not want to see it just for fun. I always believe that you should see (the property) in person only when you are in the position to make a serious offer. Otherwise, you are wasting people’s time and effort.”

Good things, as the saying goes, come to those who wait. When Long and her 49-year-old husband, who works in the finance industry, were finally ready to take the plunge, they viewed six other shophouses – none piqued her interest, though – before the Cairnhill one reappeared on the market.

“I did not waste any time making an offer because we knew what we wanted and were serious about buying,” she says.

One of the property’s interesting design elements is the way it has been constructed to allow natural light to fill the home.

Of course, some updates were needed. For the six-month project, Long engaged her long-time design collaborator Terence Chan, principal architect of creative design studio Terre.

The brief was simple: A more contemporary take on the mid-century modern design aesthetic, while retaining as much of the original design elements as possible.

“I wanted to pay homage to the heritage and provenance of the space as well as the architect, while putting our own spin on it,” says Long. “So rather than gutting everything and starting from scratch, Terence and I worked on a design that juxtaposes the old and new in a more harmonious way.”

The property’s facade is deceptively simple and unassuming. The old, dark grey tiles and grey-toned wall colour were replaced with large, light olive-toned beige tiles and white paint to brighten the exterior.

Flanking the courtyard are two heavy stone benches that were Bedmar’s original design. An olive tree stands at the corner of the main gate. It was one of the two things that Long’s husband requested.