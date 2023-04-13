Street style: Go out-of-this-world in your everyday style

Sci-fi spectacle
Forget cat-eye sunnies and classic aviators. The shades to be seen in this season are alien-inspired frames – oversize, curved and bug-eyed. They have been spotted on celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner, as well as the stylish street set.
Reflective, butterfly-shaped wraparounds amp up the drama of an orange pantsuit. Huge black sunglasses that cover half your face lend an air of mystique. Or opt for a less exaggerated pair you can wear every day. For even more outlandish variations on the theme, look for eye-catching neon tones or details such as jagged shapes.
Prints please
Wearing one colour makes dressing up in the morning a breeze, but here is a fresher way to do it – a head-to-toe pattern, carried through even to your accessories.
Altuzarra’s shibori-dyed set includes an oversize tote that is perfect for travel or your daily commute, while at Sportmax the ensemble is rave party-worthy, thanks to trippy, psychedelic prints splashed on body-hugging separates and sock-boots.
Valentino takes the trend to the extreme with matching gloves, stockings and make-up featuring its signature Toile Iconographe monogram. You can even virtually achieve the look with the house’s custom Instagram filter. The question is, how far are you willing to commit to a print?
Across the universe
Things are looking up, quite literally, this season as designers take inspiration from the cosmos. Doubling up on high-octane textures, Louis Vuitton’s mini dress features oversize stitches, metallic yarns and intricate beading resulting in a glowing, otherworldly cosmic soup.
Alexander McQueen’s form-fitting catsuit channels sci-fi vibes, with intricate, painterly effects and embroidery that evoke swirling galaxies, but on closer inspection, turn out to be close-ups of flowers and birds.
Meanwhile, Valentino’s crystal-encrusted hoodie dazzles and gleams like twinkling stars in the mysterious night sky. Take this celestial direction as a sign to keep your eyes fixed skyward.
Well shod
We are not pulling your leg – gaiters are the legwear you need right now. A practical accessory meant to protect one’s lower limbs from the dirt, damp and cold, gaiters have been used for centuries by the military, equestrians and outdoor adventurers.
These shoe coverings have since been appropriated by the cool-girl set, who have been seen sporting them in various shades of denim. Slip them over sneakers, boots or pumps, and style them with shorts or minis for a playful, youthful look.
Child’s play
If there is one element of your outfit that you can have a little fun with, it is a novelty bag. On the spring/summer runways, kooky purses are having a moment. Designers are raiding the nursery room for ideas – think Balenciaga’s teddy bear purse, Gucci’s furry tote with a cheeky Gremlin peeking out and Louis Vuitton’s dollhouse bag.
Inspiration can also spring from the most plebeian of places, such as the supermarket produce section which spawned Collina Strada’s realistic-looking broccoli bag. It is time to indulge your inner child.
All eyes on me
Is it the Everything Everywhere All At Once effect, or a modern interpretation of the evil eye symbol? No matter which, we are on the lookout for eye motifs to add to our wardrobe.
At Alexander McQueen, the eye is a recurring image on dresses, jackets and catsuits. But if that is a tad too much, test out the trend in smaller doses such as Schiaparelli’s jewellery collection where glassy eyeballs stare out from surrealist-inspired earrings, brooches and cuffs, or Ferragamo’s small boxy bag with an abstract, printed eye.
- This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The April 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.