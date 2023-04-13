Street style: Go out-of-this-world in your everyday style

Sci-fi spectacle

Forget cat-eye sunnies and classic aviators. The shades to be seen in this season are alien-inspired frames – oversize, curved and bug-eyed. They have been spotted on celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner, as well as the stylish street set.

Reflective, butterfly-shaped wraparounds amp up the drama of an orange pantsuit. Huge black sunglasses that cover half your face lend an air of mystique. Or opt for a less exaggerated pair you can wear every day. For even more outlandish variations on the theme, look for eye-catching neon tones or details such as jagged shapes.

Prints please

Wearing one colour makes dressing up in the morning a breeze, but here is a fresher way to do it – a head-to-toe pattern, carried through even to your accessories.

Altuzarra’s shibori-dyed set includes an oversize tote that is perfect for travel or your daily commute, while at Sportmax the ensemble is rave party-worthy, thanks to trippy, psychedelic prints splashed on body-hugging separates and sock-boots.

Valentino takes the trend to the extreme with matching gloves, stockings and make-up featuring its signature Toile Iconographe monogram. You can even virtually achieve the look with the house’s custom Instagram filter. The question is, how far are you willing to commit to a print?

Across the universe