Street style: Fun twist on staples

Fashion maestros marry quirky designs with everyday objects for looks that stop traffic. Cop their styles here.
Unchained Melody
A dress-craft made famous by the late Spanish designer Paco Rabanne, linked shapes or plates that look like chain mail suggest a creative finesse with a huge dose of cheeky sensuality and peekaboo playfulness. Style yours with classics such as white shirts, blazers and trousers. And top it off with accessories that have clean lines and solid shades.
Puff It Up
While the quilted jacket is the perfect transitional piece, there is a slightly more tailored version for when you need to step into the office – the padded blazer, a comfier, cosier and more fashion-forward interpretation. Do it like Balenciaga and go extra large, with a turtleneck top and fitted bottoms – shimmery pantaboots optional. Or opt for a neutral-hued quilted suit set paired with sneakers that both corporates and fashionistas would approve of.
Bag Of Tricks
Quiet luxury is still reigning supreme. Bottega Veneta sent a chic, plush leather tote disguised as a plain brown paper bag down the runway. JW Anderson’s felt-lined leather tote comes complete with top stitches and crinkles like those seen on a well-loved paper bag. Jil Sander’s leather bag is wittily disguised in woven rattan. Now, what was it they say about not judging a book by its cover? Some fashionistas are happily fooled.
Storm Troopers
Channel your inner Lara Croft in cropped leather separates, versatile knits and eye-popping cut-outs. Swop predictable combat boots for sleek pumps for a touch of elegance or opt for chunky platforms. Chain-link detailing on belts and bags mirror the rough-and-ready look the iconic leading lady sports in her missions. Whether you are going for American actress Angelina Jolie’s sultry sensuality in the 2001 and 2003 films, or Swedish star Alicia Vikander’s sylphlike toughness in the 2018 reboot, a strong and fearless attitude is key.
Way To Go, Chaps
Chaps – a cowboy’s go-to protective wear – have been adopted by the fashion set and have since gone through several iterations over the decades, including American singer Christina Aguilera’s iconic motocross pair at the VH1 music awards in 2002. This season, Louis Vuitton and Stella McCartney have reinterpreted this functional wear yet again. Worn with a chic toga top and brogues, Louis Vuitton’s leather-panel and-wool-skirted version is sophisticated yet edgy. Meanwhile, Stella McCartney’s laid-back take features contrast denim that cleverly creates the illusion of chaps, paired with a chic, button-down shirt and casually tousled hair.
In Short Order
Be it the influence of classic films or a noughties revival, here is a trend that the stylish set is delighted to be seen in. Bermuda shorts or longline shorts – the refined older sister of the cut-off – are just as versatile as their shorter, more summery counterparts. Wear yours tailored as a set a la American actress Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy Pretty Woman (1990), or take your cue from American model Gigi Hadid and style your denim piece with an oversized shirt, sneakers and a cap for a nonchalant vibe. For a relaxed look, a pair of sweatpants-style shorts can take you from the mall to the airport. Trends do not get any cooler than this.