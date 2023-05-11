Street style: Details from head to toe

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The May 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.
SINGAPORE – Latest trends from the fashion runways to incorporate into your dressing include highly embellished gloves and hair accessories worn in multiples.
Shoot from the hip
While noughties hip-huggers and low-slung bottoms are still trending, some designers are looking back to 18th-century garments like crinolines and hoop skirts to put the focus on the hip, like Loewe did with its chic and minimal dress.
Dior’s lace-embellished bustier dress with its exaggerated hourglass shape captured the essence of the Victorian era; Balmain’s corseted skirt was styled with a T-shirt for a modern take on the pannier; and Louis Vuitton had an eye on the future with its padded version. Now, the only question is, are you up for this silhouette?
Up in arms
The obsession with Regency fashion which was sparked by the Netflix series Bridgerton (2020 to present) has waned somewhat. But one accessory that is not going away any time soon are opera gloves, which have been spotted in many a spring/summer 2023 collection.
Bottega Veneta sent down highly embellished pairs styled with a matching dress, while Victoria Beckham opted for white leather gloves worn with a silk column dress and a dramatic fringed bag.
Valentino committed to the fit with a full monogrammed look, all the way down to its gloves.
From minimalist styles to extravagantly embellished versions, these long gloves are a must-have in your wardrobe this season.
Portrait mode
The street set is pledging its allegiance to a favourite artist or historical era with its outfits.
Some of the figures and faces are set boldly against a solid colour, while others are arranged in a repetitive pattern and are distinguishable only up close.
While the visages may vary in style and treatment, one aspect is constant: The styling of the rest of the fit is kept neutral and pared down for these portraits to shine.
Mane character energy
Whether it is to hold down stray wisps or adorn a sleek updo, hair accessories are making an impact from the runway to the street.
The key is to look intentional, so wear the hair clips in multiples.
No time to style your hair? Create a sleek look with the clips placed neatly along your hairline.
Turn metal clips into statement headgear by covering your entire head with them or bling them up by attaching chains and faux gems. There is no better time to bedazzle your hair than now.
To have and to hold
Corsets have become a crucial part of the fit that binds a whole look together. No longer kept hidden under clothes, they are proudly on show. They might even be integrated into an outfit, to call attention to the bosom or a pregnant belly.
Harnesses are a little trickier to wear, yet it can be done tastefully to add a subversive edge to a leather jacket or a little black dress for a look that is equal parts sexy, feminine and empowering.
Living large
Supersized bags have prevailed season after season, and for good reason. While the appeal is mainly down to practicality, designers have managed to make the XXL tote even more compelling with clean lines and cool styles.
Very much in line with the current taste for quiet luxury are Bottega Veneta’s giant tote with its signature intrecciato weave and Ferragamo’s sleek white shoulder bag with cutouts. Louis Vuitton did an upsized version of its monogrammed key pouch, complete with an extra-large carabiner.