Street style: Details from head to toe

SINGAPORE – Latest trends from the fashion runways to incorporate into your dressing include highly embellished gloves and hair accessories worn in multiples.

Shoot from the hip

While noughties hip-huggers and low-slung bottoms are still trending, some designers are looking back to 18th-century garments like crinolines and hoop skirts to put the focus on the hip, like Loewe did with its chic and minimal dress.

Dior’s lace-embellished bustier dress with its exaggerated hourglass shape captured the essence of the Victorian era; Balmain’s corseted skirt was styled with a T-shirt for a modern take on the pannier; and Louis Vuitton had an eye on the future with its padded version. Now, the only question is, are you up for this silhouette?

Up in arms