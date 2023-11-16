Street fashion: Venture out in floral dresses and girlie accessories

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The November 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.
Come full circle
A timeless wardrobe staple that transcends the seasons, the circle skirt is all the rage, thanks to Prada.
Worn ever-so-effortlessly with a crew-neck sweater and boxy blazer, the flora-emblazoned white skirt takes centre stage. Also styled with a comfy sweater, Chanel’s quilted number is sprinkled with subtle sparkles, while Balmain parlays its designs with even more shimmer and drama. Dior’s painterly version is styled with a crisp shirt that is haphazardly buttoned for a casual touch.
Easily dressed up or pared down, the circle skirt moment is definitely in full swing.
Pack your bags
With vacations round the corner, a getaway bag has to be at the top of your list. From a stylish weekender with loads of space to a dramatic backpack, the selections are endless.
Look to Ferragamo for minimalist options that can take you beyond the vacation and back to the corporate world; or pick a backpack full of edge and character from Off-White to get you ready for your journey off the beaten track.
Match your outfit to the colour of your carry-all for a perfectly coordinated look or simply dress for the occasion in adventure-ready denim.
Pastoral pleasure
While trendsetters are familiar with Dior’s timeless and charming toile de jouy pieces that depict scenes of a hunt, a picnic or simply flora and fauna, many of these pastoral patterns have since evolved and gained traction with the fashionable crowd.
Be it a futuristic cityscape on an oversized jacket or a beach getaway on a summery frock, these picturesque prints are narratives of a moment in time. So, if you are too busy to take a vacation, cop an outfit that depicts your dream destination. Postcards not included.
Sweet nothings
Take a trip down memory lane with all things girlie. Get dressed in playful accessories that hark back to halcyon days of fun and innocence.
Take your cue from Coach by accenting your street-cool ensemble with lollipop earrings – two of them, no less. Or look to Simone Rocha, who has turned the cliches of femininity on its head by crafting ribbons, beads and pearls on her edgy-yet-pretty accessories.
Queen of Scots
The tartan gets reinterpreted with a more punk approach.
Grab attention in a fluorescent cropped tartan top laced with spikes, matching footwear and a leather skirt. Or opt for a one-piece wonder with a fun hotchpotch of tartans and style it up with contrasting fur boots and a spiked collar for good measure.
Give a nod to a more classic style as you team your tartan skirt with a versatile bomber jacket. Pace the drama by keeping hair and make-up simple and chic.
Wheelin’ and dealin’
Moving on from Barbie – cue biker chicks. Traditionally clad in motocross essentials of graphic T-shirts and leather jackets, these hot babes boast an unapologetic tough-girl attitude.
Studded leather jackets are worn with feminine sheers and tailored separates for that refined touch.
Meanwhile, novelty carry-alls, such as Chanel’s Monte Carlo helmet bag, give a nod to the rebellious trend. Get revved up and ready to go.