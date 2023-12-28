Street fashion: Play with textures and details this festive season

This article first appeared in Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, the leading fashion glossy on the best of style, beauty, design, travel and the arts. Go to harpersbazaar.com.sg and follow @harpersbazaarsg on Instagram; harpersbazaarsingapore on Facebook. The December 2023 issue is out on newsstands now.
SINGAPORE – As the year draws to a close and everyone’s schedule is brimming with places to go and things to do, there is one question that begs to be answered: What do you wear?
Highly textural, visual and playful elements cap this celebratory season.
Spin On The Pin
Like chain belts, brooches are making a resurgence.
Gucci continues to show off its brooch fascination from previous seasons. Remember those dramatic crystal and pearl emblazoned ones? But this time, they are donned on longline sweats.
At Jil Sander, another designer who favours accoutrements, minimalist and artistic iterations added a touch of chic to the outfits.
Wear the brooch as a precious centrepiece or layer multiple ones for eccentric embellishment.
Colour Melt
If you have not received the memo, ombre is back. The spectrum of colourways that meld seamlessly from light to dark adds subtle dimension to any outfit.
Take your cue from Chanel and complete your look with sunset hues, gold pumps and fun bling, or keep it classic and chic with just a red lip as seen at Rosie Assoulin.
If you want to go bold, take inspiration from Diesel with a head-to-toe fit. But when in doubt, pair your ombre separates with monotone classics for balance.
Pearly Wiles
‘Tis the season of love, peace and pearls. These iridescent baubles have been refashioned into bold jewellery or crafted into bags for a touch of whimsy.
Style your family heirloom choker with a cropped sweater and leather trousers for that perfect contrast of modern sensibilities and classic jewellery, or flash oversized pearl studs with a neutral-toned ensemble that will last through the seasons.
These beauties are also gender-neutral, all thanks to English pop star Harry Styles strutting in them. So do not be alarmed if a guy friend borrows a strand from your jewellery box and rocks it at parties.
Hot Fuzz
As you gear up for parties or a possible trip to cooler climates, it is time to pull out the fuzziest pieces from your sartorial arsenal. Be it fur, shearling or a feather boa, pick anything with luscious textures to transform your look in the best way possible.
Glam up your feathers with delicate lace and velvet, or suit up with a two-piece set in a mash-up of textures. Play up the fun factor with vibrant hues or standout accessories paired with wardrobe staples.
One thing to note? Keep it fuzzy yet fuss-free.
Bags Of Fun
Year-end celebrations, countdown parties, casual brunches or simply a day out – this is the perfect time of the year to bring out every head-turning and novel bag you have in your arsenal.
Think Balenciaga’s glove tote that will keep your arm warm or a vibrant leather bouquet of blooms that will brighten up your day.
Or crank up the quirky quotient with a Birkin Faubourg from Hermes – guaranteed to be a surefire collectible for years to come.
Chain Reaction
An accessory that was a hot favourite in the noughties is back. Well-loved by designers and pop stars of the era, statement-making chain belts now come with a more sophisticated angle.
Where it was once loud and flashy, today’s iterations are more subtle and elegant.
Styled with two-piece sets or casual get-ups, chain-linked belts can be thought of as a necklace for your midriff.