Street fashion: Add magic and charm to your style

Thigh High
From the runway to the streets, thigh-high boots are officially back on the fashion circuit.
One way to pull off these steppers is to play with proportions.
Channel pop star Ariana Grande by pairing them with an oversized hoodie, sans trousers, leaving that cheeky sliver of skin peeking through between the hem and the top of the boot.
Or take your cue from singer-songwriter Beyonce by styling fitted bodysuits with matching thigh-highs for a show-stopping look.
Not keen on stealing the limelight with your fit? Go chic and French by playing up a monochromatic look with contrasting materials a la Hermes, or by subtly matching a black dress with woven leather boots for that second-skin effect.
Cherry On Top
Now, here is your seasonal fruit with a twist.
While fruit motifs may be expected in the summer months, fall/winter 2023 has spoken and cherry is the fruit of the season – albeit with a tinge of autumnal darkness.
Jacquemus’ realistic cherry accessories, adorably named “Le Chouchou”, got everyone talking, while Jil Sander went “off-brand” from its minimalist foundations with oversized cherry motifs that gave off a light-hearted yet eccentric vibe.
Elsewhere at Alessandra Rich, the cherry’s playfulness was given a coquettish and romantic twist.
Lucky Charms
For some, charms symbolise a special milestone or significant moment, but for others, they simply bring good fortune.
Then there are those who treat charms like the pretty little things they are, as they add a touch of playfulness and whimsy to a piece. From charm-adorned jewellery to a fancy leather bag charm, these trinkets are kitschy yet elegant.
Go the extra mile and don “fairy hair”, where metal charms and beads are woven into braids, or elevate your ’do with mini Hermes Kelly bags if you are feeling extra fancy.
Get Tangled
At first glance, these dresses may look like fishnets, but they are infinitely more organic and artistic, with impressive web-like elements.
Like a spider spinning its intricate trap, a vast amount of detail is put into crafting these high-fashion weaves.
Louis Vuitton’s unassuming number is, in fact, made of beaded embroidery and dotted frayed fabric, while Simone Rocha’s harvest-inspired collection had sculptural frocks made from hay-like nylon, creating an alluring visual effect and play on textures.
Over at Givenchy, pearls of varying sizes were woven together to create a delicate yet raw top with sleeves and hems trickling down over the hands for an almost mythical allure.
The designers simply let these art-like pieces speak for themselves, matching them with understated accessories.
Fantasy Finery
Channel a magical creature with a sprinkle of sparkle, a ruffle of frills and a dash of delicious sorbet hues.
The perfect marriage of frivolity and transparency – both figuratively and literally – elf dressing evokes a sense of lightness and playfulness.
It is also an instant mood-lifter. Whether you go head to toe in a frosted and embellished ensemble or a cotton-candy hue in a frothy silhouette contrasted with denims, float and flutter down the sidewalk and bring your inner Tinker Bell to life.
Bug’s Life
What is a quick way to spruce up an everyday look? Eyewear, specifically sunglasses.
Slightly resembling oversized frames of the 1970s favoured by former United States first lady Jackie O, Hollywood actresses-turned-designers the Olsen twins and American interior designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel, bug-eyed sunglasses lend a playful and offbeat vibe to any fit.
A modern take on retro and eccentricity, these showstoppers are fashioned in an array of variations, including wrap-around styles, tinted lenses or thick-coloured frames.
Wear yours with everyday basics or go all out with the drama. Get ready to have some fun in the sun with these sunnies.