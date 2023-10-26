Street fashion: Add magic and charm to your style

From the runway to the streets, thigh-high boots are officially back on the fashion circuit.

One way to pull off these steppers is to play with proportions.

Channel pop star Ariana Grande by pairing them with an oversized hoodie, sans trousers, leaving that cheeky sliver of skin peeking through between the hem and the top of the boot.

Or take your cue from singer-songwriter Beyonce by styling fitted bodysuits with matching thigh-highs for a show-stopping look.

Not keen on stealing the limelight with your fit? Go chic and French by playing up a monochromatic look with contrasting materials a la Hermes, or by subtly matching a black dress with woven leather boots for that second-skin effect.

Cherry On Top